Roger Clemens throws out first pitch, Indians fall to Vancouver

Spokane, WASH. - The Spokane Indians battled back from an early 3-0 deficit but came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canadians. 3,578 fans were entertained with a pair of Spokane home runs and a first pitch from MLB Legend Roger Clemens.

It was a rough start to the game for the Indians, as the team committed 3 errors in the first inning that led to two Canadian runs. Vancouver would add another run in the third inning with an RBI from Riley Adams.

Down 3-0 after three innings, Melvin Novoa got the Indians on the board with a solo home run off The Coors Light Caboose. It was the catcher's first home run of the season. Two innings later it was Clay Middleton connecting for his first homer of the year as well. The solo shot made it a 3-2 game, but that's as close as the Indians would get.

Led by starter Tyler Phillips, Spokane's pitching staff was strong once again. Phillips pitched six innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out six. Lucas Jacobsen and Dario Beltre combined for three shutout innings and three strikeouts. The Indians struck out nine batters, while the Canadians struck out eight, giving the two teams 17 total Ks.

Spokane's seven-game homestand continues with a five-game series against the Hillsboro Hops Thursday.