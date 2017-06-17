Reports: Sixers to acquire No. 1 pick, Fultz heading to Philadelphia

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 08: Markelle Fultz of Washington sits the bench with injured ankle against the USC Trojans during a first-round game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USC wins 78-73. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, 2017 Leon Bennett)

Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.



The Celtics will get the No. 3 pick, plus an additional first-rounder in either 2018 or 2019, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the trade has not been formally approved by the league. The agreement between the Celtics and 76ers was struck not long after Fultz worked out for Philadelphia on Saturday evening.



Once the trade goes through, Philadelphia will own the NBA's No. 1 selection for the second straight season.

© 2017 Associated Press