Report: Seahawks show interest in bringing back Jim Zorn as QB coach

Jan 31, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks former quarterback Jim Zorn at the Seattle Seahawks 12Fest fan rally in the Desert at Chase Field prior to Super Bowl XLIX. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks might be interested in bringing a Ring of Honor member onto their coaching staff.

According to a report from former NFL executive Mike Lombardi, the Seahawks have considered hiring former quarterback Jim Zorn as the team’s quarterback coach.

Hearing Seattle has a strong interest in hiring Jim Zorn as their quarterback coach--Zorn has not coached since 2012. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 20, 2018

The problem with Lombardi’s report is that the Seahawks don’t officially have an opening at quarterbacks coach as of now. Carl Smith, who has held the position since 2011, remains the team’s current quarterback coach.

However, the recent firings of defensive coordinator Kris Richard, offensive line cocach Tom Cable and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell might suggest the Seahawks are looking for a fresh start.

Zorn served as Seattle’s first starting quarterback in team history from 1976 to 1983. He was inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor in 1991.

He later returned to Seattle as offensive assistant in 1997 under Dennis Erickson and then again in 2001-2007 as Mike Holmgren’s quarterbacks coach. He’s since made coaching stints with the Redskins, Ravens and Chiefs, where he last coached in 2012.

Despite not coaching for the last six years, Zorn has stayed in touch with the Seahawks’ organization, infrequently swinging by team practices.

The Seahawks have yet to release a statement confirming Zorn’s reunion in Seattle.



© 2018 KING-TV