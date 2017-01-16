Emotional Beau Baldwin confirms he is leaving EWU to become Cal's new OC

Beau Baldwin leaving

CHENEY, Wash. – With tears in his eyes, an emotional Beau Baldwin confirmed the rumors that began circulating Monday afternoon -- he is indeed leaving as head coach of the Eastern Washington University Eagles to become the new Offensive Coordinator at Cal.

Baldwin said he met with his players earlier on Monday to let them know. He said he looked them each in the eye and said 'Thank You.'

At a press conference Monday, Baldwin was emotional but said this was the right decision. He said he has had offers come in throughout the years and this was the one he finally pulled the trigger on.

"I know these guys are going to continue to roll," Baldwin said.

Running Game Coordinator Aaron Best and Defensive Coordinator Jeff Schmedding will serve as co-interim head coaches while EWU Athletic Director Bill Chaves searches for a new coach.

Rumors began circulating Monday afternoon that Baldwin was being considered as Offensive Coordinator at the University of California.

This is a significant loss for the Eags who won a National Championship under Baldwin in 2010. Baldwin took over the Eags in 2008 and led them to a 6-5 record in his first season. From there, Baldwin’s teams would win at least 11 games in five of his next eight seasons.

Baldwin amassed an 85-32 record as head coach at Eastern, winning five Big Sky Conference championships, and one National Championship.

Former EWU QB Vernon Adams said Baldwin leaving for a Power 5 conference school like Cal should be an easy transition.

"I think his offense will be successful at this level," Adams said.

Baldwin's offense has shown major strides when going against Power 5 schools. The Eags beat Washington State in Pullman in September in a shootout, 45-42.

Many took to social media after the announcement to share their thanks and appreciation for all that Baldwin has done for the university.

