Rem Bakamus joins the Bulldog Madness Podcast

In episode two of the Bulldog Madness Podcast, Darnay Tripp and Evan Closky are joined by their first guest.

Former Zag Rem Bakamus offered his insight with the Zags in the final week of the regular season. They discussed the impact of Saint Mary's surprise loss and how much the GU coaching staff is concerned with resumes and tournament seeds. Rem gave his thoughts on the three Bulldog seniors, and talked about playing BYU in Provo. He also told us what he hopes to see from Gonzaga in their final two regular seasons tests. They covered those topics and much more as well.

Rem has also made regular appearances on KREM 2 in the 'Off the Bench' series. You can find every episode, including today's on YouTube.

You can listen to the entire episode on SoundCloud below. It can also be found on iTunes here.

