RB coach Mastro leaving WSU, Shaver named new safeties coach

Nov 22, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Washington State running backs coach Jim Mastro on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils defeats the Cougars 52-31. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Once again Oregon is heading to the Palouse for a new coach.

Just one year after poaching Joe Salave'a from WSU, it looks like the Ducks will hire running backs coach Jim Mastro in Eugene.

Reportedly Mastro will become the rushing game coordinator as well as receive a three-year deal with a significant raise.

Mastro has helped bring in guys like Jamal Morrow, James Williams and Gerard Wicks who have thrived in the Air Raid offense. Mastro was also a significant reason why freshman Max Borghi spurned Stanford to come to Washington State.

Mastro has been in Pullman since Mike Leach took over as head coach back in 2012.

Everyone knows the admiration and respect I have for Coach Mastro. After having him look ALL of us RB’s straight in the eye and giving us all the details I would be disappointed if he didn’t take this opportunity.#UltimateRespect #FamilyForever #RBU #TeamMastro — James Williams (@boobiewilliams2) January 20, 2018

I can tell by the look in his eyes it was A hard decision to make. But I am happy for the great opportunity that he was given. #GoCougs https://t.co/GRdE31DJJY — Keith Harrington (@keithy_rice21) January 20, 2018

Kendrick Shaver hired as WSU safeties coach

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach announced Tuesday that Kendrick Shaver has been added to the Cougar football staff and will coach safeties.

“Kendrick Shaver is an outstanding coach that has coached several different positions along the defense in his career,” said Leach. “He called the defense at Utah State for the past two years, he brings constant energy to practice, and has the reputation of being a tremendous recruiter. We are fortunate to have a coach and person of his caliber join our program.”

Shaver recently completed his seventh season at Utah State, second as the co-defensive coordinator. Throughout his time at Utah State, Shaver spent six seasons coaching in the secondary before working with outside linebackers in 2017.

During his seven years at Utah State, Shaver has been part of a Utah State program that played in a school-record six-straight bowl games, to go along with a 2012 Western Athletic Conference championship.

Each of the past two seasons the Aggie defense has ranked among the top 20 nationally in passing yards allowed, finishing the 2017 seasons 19th at 182.5 ypg. The USU defense has another similarity with recent Washington State defenses: turnovers gained. In 2017, the Aggie defense gained 29 turnovers, which ranked sixth nationally. That figure was one better than WSU’s 28 turnovers gained, which ranked ninth.

Throughout his seven years on the Aggies’ defense staff, Utah State’s defense has been at or the near the top of the Mountain West Conference and among the top third of the national leaders in several categories. In 2013 and 2014, the USU defense ranked seventh and 12th, respectively, in scoring defense

During his time at Utah State, Shaver, who was named FootballScoop.com’s Co-Defensive Backs National Coach of the Year in 2012, mentored current NFL player Nevin Lawson of Detroit. He also has coached All-Americans Will Davis (2012) and Lawson (2013), while two Utah State cornerbacks have been selected in the NFL Draft: Davis in the third round (93rd pick) of the 2013 NFL Draft by Miami and Lawson in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by Detroit.

Prior to joining Utah State’s staff, Shaver spent four years (2007-10) as the secondary coach at Northern Colorado. Shaver was also the secondary coach and recruiting coordinator at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2006), and defensive and special teams graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky (2004-05). He began his coaching career at Hillcrest (Mo.) High School, where he coached defensive backs and wide receivers in 2002.

A native of Eufaula, Okla., Shaver played two seasons (1998-99) at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College before transferring to Missouri State, where he was a free safety and cornerback in 2000 and 2001. With 11 pass breakups in 2001, Shaver is presently tied for No. 6 on MSU’s single-season pass defense list. Shaver spent the 2003 season playing for the Sioux Falls Storm of the NIFL before coaching full-time.

Shaver, who graduated from Missouri State with a bachelor’s degree in business in 2002 and went on to earn his master’s degree in physical education in 2005 from Eastern Kentucky, served an NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship with the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

