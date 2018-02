MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his daughter Lily Foles after his 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2018 Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. -- The city of Philadelphia is ready to celebrate their NFL team fresh off their Super Bowl win. Eagles fans lined the streets Thursday morning.

All city offices and schools are closed today.

The Super Bowl Championship parade kicks off at 8:00 a.m. PST and ends with a ceremony on the famed art museum steps.



