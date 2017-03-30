Passionate Zag fan remembered amidst trip to Final Four

SPOKANE, Wash- There are tons of passionate Gonzaga fans who are headed to Phoenix to watch the game, but there are just as many fans who are not able to make the trip or who did not live to see the day.

One of those fans is Emma Wasson. Wasson was a mainstay at Gonzaga games for over 30 years and GU has not forgotten that, it all.

Wasson held season tickets for over 30 seasons and to this date, GU still saves her seat at games.

If she looks familiar, that is because KREM 2 first did a story on Wasson 18 years ago.

After coming home from the winning the WCC, the team landed at the Spokane airport and walking straight into the arms of Wasson in 1999.

But here is the thing, Gonzaga was a long time GU fan before everyone else was.

“Was given a ticket in 1972 one night to come watch the Zags. And went from that point on,” Mary Rose Hawkins said.

Mary Rose is one of Emma’s ten children. Wasson was a full time mom and fan. 25 years before the Zags made the post season, Wasson was at every game.

“Miss it” became a familiar phrase at Zags games. When opponents were at the free-throw line, all she would yell was “Miss it!”

The tradition would continue until 2008 when Wasson passed away. At the time, Gonzaga vowed not to give up her seat at McCarthey for a year. On the base of her seat, it reads, in memory of Coach Emma. But nearly a decade later, the tradition stands.

If you were to go take a look, one of the seats in the front row would be empty.

“I take her jacket to the seat every game, that’s just Gonzaga basketball to me,” Hawkins said, “that they would include her still after all this time.”

Like mom, Hawkins is a GU diehard herself. Her emotions got the best of her last Saturday after the Zags’ win. She knows that’s because the apple does not fall far from the tree.

“Mom was probably crying as well. She was up there thoroughly enjoying it with the Gonzaga section up in heaven. There’s a few of them,” Hawkins said.

A heavenly group of fans with a front row seat reserved for Emma.

© 2017 KREM-TV