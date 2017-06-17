Ostrander voted MW Women's Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Jun 10, 2017; Eugene, OR, USA; Allie Ostrander of Boise State wins the women's steeplechase in 9:41.31 during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

BOISE -- Boise State redshirt freshman Allie Ostrander earned Mountain West Women's Outdoor Track and Field Student-Athlete of the Year honors, the conference announced on Thursday.

Ostrander became the second freshman in Boise State history to win an individual national title following her first place finish in the 3,000m Steeplechase last Saturday.

She then followed up that performance with a fourth-place finish in the 5,000m final approximately 75 minutes later, successfully pulling off one of most impressive doubles in school history.

Her 15 total points - 12 in the 3,000m steeplechase and 3 more in the 5,000m - tied a school record at nationals. Emma Bates also accumulated 15 points in 2014 after winning the 10,000m title and taking fourth in the 5,000m.

Ostrander also competed in the 1,500m and 10,000m earlier in the season. She ran the third-fastest 1,500m in school history at the Mt. SAC Relays and she won a Mountain West title in the 10,000m in May.

Ostrander earned first-team All-American honors in both the 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m, giving her the second and third All-American honors of her young career.

WATCH: Boise State redshirt freshman Allie Ostrander joins Will Hall on Sunday Sports extra just a day after she won the 3,000 meter steeplechase at the NCAA track and field national championship.

