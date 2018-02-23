When/how can I watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

A general view as Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States and teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

After more than two weeks of competition and celebration in South Korea, the PyeongChang Olympics will officially end on Sunday.

Due to the time difference between South Korea and the United States, the closing ceremony will be happening when it's early Sunday morning in the U.S.

NBC will be airing the festivities on a tape-delay during its Sunday primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Terry Gannon will host the TV coverage. Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins will carry the US flag during the ceremony.

WATCH: NBC Primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony

NBC will also be offering a live stream of the closing ceremony as it's happening on its website and apps. That stream will begin Sunday at 6 am ET / 3 am PT and just like the opening ceremony it will feature "natural sound only."

WATCH: Live stream of the Closing Ceremony starting at 6 am ET / 3 am PT

