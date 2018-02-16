Washington women's hockey team inspired by US-Canada rivalry

(Credit: KING)

The women's hockey rivalry between the United States and Canda is inspiring a new generation of women hockey players in Washington state.

The Washington Wild may be the best hockey team you've heard little about.

Ever since the 2010 Olympic gold medal match between the U.S. and Canada, interest in the team has surged, according to head coach Shaun Miller.

"It was huge," Miller said. "In Vancouver, it was close to home, and people were able to see it."

"I remember watching that in my school gym. It was a big point of my life," said Katherine Cook. 16. of Woodinville.

The team, with players from all around Washington, now plays in a British Columbia-based league and tournaments across the U.S.

"Tri-Cities. Girls are coming from Tacoma and Bainbridge. They're coming from all over," Miller said.

One team member is Natasha Strbiak -- a former figure skater.

"Figure skating is nice, but the coaches are more personal in hockey," Stribiak said.

Stribiak is set to play college hockey. So is Allison Reeb, 17, the assistant captain. Her skills, including wrist work and fluidity, is attracting Division I attention.

This under-19 team, which pays most of their own expenses, is full of winners and has already scored their goal of the entire program.

"Empowering," said Colin Nurse, president of the Western Washington Female Hockey Association. "They're so confident, and I see it all the time with players."

"We can do everything guys can do. We're intense. We're dedicated. I dare say we're better than the boys sometimes," Cook said.

With the potential of the NHL coming to Seattle, there's been increased interest in the Wild. The entire program already has about 200 players.

The Wild is hosting an event for those who want to try hockey, March 10 at 5 p.m. at Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline.

