USA wins bronze in Olympic team figure skating

USA's Mirai Nagasu (front L) reacts after competing in the figure skating team event women's single skating free skating during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 12, 2018.

The United States has earned the bronze medal in team figure skating. It clinched third even before its ice dancers took the ice.

Canada already was assured of the gold and the Russians had taken silver heading into the final discipline. The Americans led Italy by four points, and when the Italian ice dancers, Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, did not score well enough to win the free dance, the U.S. had replicated its third-place finish in the event at Sochi.

That pretty much left Maia and Alex Shibutani's program as an exhibition.

The medals winners were the same as in 2014, except the Canadians had moved up a spot, and the Russians — the Olympic Athletes from Russia this time around — won gold.

In the women's free skate, American Mirai Nagasu had a personal-best 137.53 points, placing her in second. Nagasu became the third woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics, and the first American woman.

In the men's free skate portion, Adam Rippon needed to hold off Italy to put a stranglehold on bronze and Rippon got the job done. His performance was as clean as the shimmering Korean ice, his smile beaming with satisfaction and a tiny tear of emotion at the end of a job beautifully done.

Contributing: Associated Press, USA Today

