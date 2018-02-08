KREM
US ski jumper is 100,000th male Olympic competitor

Here's what to know about the first day of competition in PyeongChang.

Associated Press and Adrianna Rodríguez , TEGNA 11:19 PM. PST February 08, 2018

Team USA says 19-year-old American ski jumper Casey Larson has become the 100,000th man to compete at the Olympics.

Historian Bill Mallon calculated that Larson reached the milestone by being the 16th starter in Thursday's qualifying at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Larson called the milestone "pretty cool." He says he can add it to his Olympic checklist.

Larson was one of four athletes from the United States to qualify for Saturday's normal hill final. Kevin Bickner, Michael Glasder and Will Rhoads also qualified.

Team USA were also represented by the women in freestyle skiing with Morgan Schild, Jaelin Kauf and Keaton McCargo all qualifying this Thursday. 

The women's second qualifying round and finals will be on Sunday, while the men's will take place on Monday. 

Mallon conducted extensive research into who would become the 100,000th male athlete to compete since the modern games began in Athens in 1896.

 

© 2018 Associated Press


