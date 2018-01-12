Tonya Harding, mother give differing accounts of abuse, drinking

Allison Janney portrayed Tonya Harding's mother LaVona in 'I, Yonya.' (NEON)

Allison Janney’s Golden Globe-winning portrayal of Tonya Harding’s mother in I Tonya included two constants: drinking and physical abuse of her star figure skater daughter.

Harding’s real-life mother, LaVona "Sandy" Golden, however, told ABC News as part of a two-hour special that she neither consistently abused Harding and the scenes that showed her drinking while Harding skated as a child were inaccurate.

“I didn’t abuse any of my children,” Golden said per part of the interview ABC News released before airing the show. “Spanked? Yes, (I) spanked. Absolutely, positively you (have) got to show them right from wrong.”

Golden admitted one incident from the movie did occur.

“I spanked her once with a hairbrush at a competition,” Golden said.

Harding, however, said the abuse wasn’t isolated as Golden contends and the scene where Golden threw a steak knife that lodged in her arm indeed took place.

“I was about 10 feet from her,” Harding told ABC News. “It was a steak knife.”

Golden said the incident didn't happen.

“Why would I throw a steak knife at anybody?” Golden said. “She’s lied so much she doesn’t know what isn’t a lie anymore.”

As far as the drinking, Harding told ABC News that she knew at age 11 half a thermos her mother would take to the rink in the morning was filled with “brandy and the rest was coffee.”

Golden said it wasn’t actually alcohol.

“I would have coffee and sometimes I would put brandy flavoring in it,” Golden said.

