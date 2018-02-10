Snowboarder Red Gerard brings home USA's first gold medal of 2018 Olympics

Redmond Gerard of the United States celebrates during the Snowboard Men's Slopestyle Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Snowboarder Red Gerard won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics in slopestyle snowboarding on Sunday.

The 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado defeated Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris for the top spot. He drilled his third and final run on the chilly but sun-splashed course at Phoenix Snow Park. His score of 87.16 was just enough to edge Parrot.

This run was golden! 17-year-old Red Gerard gave Team USA its first gold medal of 2018. #WinterOlympics #BestOfUS https://t.co/a8E2Sv9O2T pic.twitter.com/XZZk0PCVqm — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018

Gerard is the second straight American to win slopestyle, which made its Olympic debut four years ago. In Sochi, American Sage Kotsenburg was the surprise winner. Gerard looks up to Kotsenburg, not for his medal but for his style.

With Kotsenburg retired from competitive snowboarding, Gerard took the mantle for U.S. riders. He was the only one to make the final full of Canadians and Norwegians, with both their full teams qualifying through.

The 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colo. is the youngest American to medal in a snowboard event at the Olympics, according to a tweet from the U.S. Olympic Team.

At 17, Red is now the youngest American to medal in a #snowboard event at the Olympics! 😱 #GoTeamUSA pic.twitter.com/KFZBCUULD6 — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 11, 2018



In Sunday's final, Gerard had falls on his first two runs and was 11th out of 12 riders after scoring 43.33 and 46.40.

Gerard will compete in snowboarding's big air event later in the Games.

