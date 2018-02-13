Japan's Hirano takes halfpipe lead from White

Shaun White of the United States warms up ahead of the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - Japan's Ayumu Hirano has vaulted past Shaun White and into first place in the men's halfpipe final.

The 19-year-old Hirano put up a score of 95.25 during his second run to edge past White. Hirano washed out in his first run but responded by throwing back-to-back 1440-degree spins during his second run.

White, attempting to become the first American to win gold in three different Winter Olympics, sat down on his second run to remain in second.

White will get one last shot to surpass Ayumu. White will be the final rider to go in the 12-man final.

