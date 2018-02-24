Olympics Feb 24: New speed skating event, figure skating gala and final bobsled runs

US Codie Bascue leads his team in the 4-man bobsleigh heat 1 run during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang. MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: MARK RALSTON, This content is subject to copyright.)

Yesterday USA's Kyle Mack won a silver in the brand new Olympic sport of snowboarding big air. One last sport debuts in PyeongChang today. Here are the events you don't want to miss.

Figure Skating Exhibition Gala

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Although the competition is over, there is one more figure skating event that skaters from every discipline participate in. The exhibition gala features skaters who earned a medal or came close. Figure skaters let their hair down and show off more of their personality in creative performances. Tickets to the figure skating gala are one of the most expensive at the Olympics.

Medals awarded after bobsled's final two runs

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Twenty-tree year old Codie Bascue emerged as Team USA's stand-out pilot after the death of three time Olympic medalist Steven Holcomb. However, Bascue had a tough time in the first two runs and the U.S. is currently in ninth place. Germany holds the gold and bronze positions with South Korea in silver going into the final runs.

Speed skating mass start makes its Winter Olympic debut

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

This event, which figures 24 skaters taking off at once in a race to finish 16 laps, has been described as NASCAR on ice. Traditionally only four to six skaters are racing at a time, so this new Olympic event is sure to get chaotic. Team USA's Joey Mantia is the current world champion on the men's side. Watch for Team USA's Heather Bergsma on the women's side, as well as South Korea's Kim Bo-Reum and Germany's Claudia Pechstein.

Men's 50km cross-country race begins

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

The men's 50km race is five miles longer than a marathon, making this one of the most grueling events at the Winter Olympics. Team USA's women have been doing well in cross-country, with Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall winning America's first gold medals in any women's cross-country event. Team USA hasn't won any medals in men's cross-country at PyeongChang yet.

Team USA tries for its first gold medal in the men's final

6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT | Watch on NBCSN

Team USA takes on Team Sweden in the men's gold medal curling match. Getting into the gold medal game wasn't expected for Team USA after they won against South Korea but lost the next four out of five games. Team USA's John Shuster delivered a perfect final shot to beat the Canada, who was the favorite to medal.

