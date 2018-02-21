Olympics Feb 21: Canada and USA renew their rivalry in women's ice hockey

Left to right: Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans, John Shuster, Jocelyne Lamoureux (Photo: Getty Images)

Wednesday's Olympic events kick off with curling and cross-country skiing earlier in the day. But don't miss these events later on...

Medals awarded for men's freeski halfpipe

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

The US swept the podium in this event at Sochi. It's possible that Team USA could do it again this year as all four members on the team qualified for the finals. David Wise defends his gold medal, along with his teammates Alex Ferreira, Torin Yater-Wallace and Aaron Blunck.

Two Americans seek a medal in women's bobsled

8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT | Watch on NBC

Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs are in second place after two runs of women's bobsled. Taylor is on the road to redemption after barely missing gold in 2014, however, it looks like it could be a close call this year as well.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs of the United States slide during the Women's Bobsleigh heats at the Olympic Sliding Centre on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 20, 2018. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Taylor and Poser are only 0.09 seconds behind Germany's sled, piloted by Mariama Jamanka with the final two runs remaining.

American pilot Jamie Greubel Poser's sled finished Runs 1 and 2 out of medal position.

Men's and women's cross-country team sprint ends

Women's: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT | Watch on NBC

Jessie Diggins and the US women's cross-country skiing team attempt to win the US's first gold medal in a women's cross-country event.

Men's: 3:00pm ET / 12:00 pm PT | Watch on NBCSN

Team USA was eliminated from the team pursuit, while New Zealand, South Korea, the Netherlands and Norway advanced.

The Dutch were Sochi's gold medal winner in the event, however all eyes are on New Zealand's Peter Michael who was the first speed skater from his country to win a World Cup event in 2016.

The men's event will air earlier in the day on NBCSN.

Round-robin curling continues with several team USA matches

Men's: 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT | Watch on NBCSN

The US faces Great Britain in men's round-robin curling. The match concludes the round-robin phase for both teams.

Although the game concluded overnight in PyeongChang, viewers can catch it again during normal daylight hours on NBCSN.

John Shuster, Tyler George and Matt Hamilton of the United States compete in the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 5 held at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Women's: 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT | Watch on CNBC

The U.S. women's curling team will take on Sweden during the final round robin games. Canada's historic loss has implications for the U.S. team. This is the first time that the women's Canadian team will leave an Olympics without a podium spot.

If the U.S. defeats Sweden, and Switzerland defeats Japan, then the U.S. and Japan will play in a tiebreak game for the final semifinal spot.

Men's hockey quarterfinals

The Czech Republic eliminated the U.S. men's hockey team in a shootout in the quarterfinals.

The Czechs move on to face the winner of the Olympic Athletes of Russia versus Norway game. Canada and Finland will also be playing early this morning.

Women's hockey gold medal game

10:45pm ET / 7:45 pm PT | Watch on NBCSN

Team USA and Team Canada reignite their rivalry in the gold medal game for women's hockey. This is the fifth time in six Olympics since women's hockey was added in 1998 that the two teams face off for gold.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA