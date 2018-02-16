Nathan Chen completes 6 quads in redemption skate

USA's Nathan Chen competes in the men's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS, This content is subject to copyright.)

American figure skater Nathan Chen has rallied from a fiasco of a short program with a historic free skate at the Pyeongchang Olympics that included an unparalleled six completed quadruple jumps.

USA's Nathan Chen competes in the men's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 17, 2018. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT, This content is subject to copyright.)

The 18-year-old Chen, a two-time U.S. champion, succumbed to the pressure and massive expectations in Friday's short program. He fell on all of his jumps in the short, plummeting to 17th place out of 24 to advance to the free skate.

But in the free skate he nailed virtually every element. He even tried a sixth quad, a loop, but put his hands down on the ice. Still, his 126.86 points for technical virtuosity put him in another stratosphere, and his 215.08 points for the free skate were a personal high.

Chen was guaranteed to rocket up the standings with a 297.35 total, perhaps into the top 10.

