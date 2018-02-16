Late-run mistake could cost Lindsey Vonn Olympic medal

USA's Lindsey Vonn competes in the Women's Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 17, 2018. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI, This content is subject to copyright.)

Lindsey Vonn had a strong run going in the Olympic super-G until a mistake near the bottom that could cost her a Pyeongchang Olympic medal.

Vonn was the first racer out of the starting gate. The race was delayed an hour due to strong winds at the top.

At age 33, Vonn is trying to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal.

She won bronze in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games — to go with her downhill gold — but missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics after surgery on her right knee.

