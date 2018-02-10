Johnny Weir on Twitter criticism: 'I'm a commentator not a complimentor'

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 27: Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski of NBC at Super Bowl XLIX Media Day Fueled by Gatorade inside U.S. Airways Center on January 27, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2015 Getty Images)

Johnny Weir is clapping back at his critics after people were unhappy with the his commentary during the first night of the Olympic figure skating team event.

I’m a commentator, not a “complimentator.” Explaining falls and rough skates is hard because I have been that skater, and truth can hurt. But I would never be able to do my job without telling the truth about every aspect of figure skating and the performances you’ll see. — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) February 10, 2018

On Thursday night, Weir and his cohost Tara Lipinski discussed the first evening of events in the team figure skating competition. Many of the skaters in the men's short program succumbed to first-round jitters, and the former skating legends didn't hold back on their commentary.

Weir was particularly tough on Nathan Chen, who made his Olympic debut that night. Chen is a favorite to win the gold later on in the Olympic games, but the two-time champ didn't do as well as expected, and came in fourth overall.

After Chen's performance, Weir said "That's the worst short program I've ever seen from nathan Chen...disastrous...now the bronze for Team USA is in jeopardy."

Fans thought Weir and Lipinski were being too harsh on the Olympic newbie.

Am I the only one that finds Tara Lipinsky and Johnny Weir a touch harsh? "abysmal" "outrageous" "disaster" The slightest amount of empathy would be nice. #olympics #mensskating — Abbey (@abbeyinvermont) February 9, 2018

However, many fans tweeted their support after Weir responded, saying "I am a commentator, not a complimentor." The two-time Olympian also said "I would never be able to do my job without telling the truth."

Keep doing what you’re doing it’s refreshing. It’s also educational as too often when watching it’s hard to tell what is good and not good if the commentators over compliment — rick cunniff (@rickcunniff44) February 10, 2018

That is why you are so good. You tell the truth. — Deborah Kaback (@deborah_kaback) February 10, 2018

This is Weir's third Olympics as a correspondent. Weir and Lipinski return Saturday night to discuss the women's short program and free dance events in the figure skating team competition.

