In just over a day, Team USA's women earned seven Olympic medals

Gold medalists Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins of the United States celebrate during the medal ceremony for Cross-Country Skiing - Ladies' Team Sprint Free during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 22, 2018. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Who runs the world? Girls.

As of Thursday morning (in North America) Team USA has 21 medals at the PyeongChang Olympics.

A third of those medals were won in the last day or so by female athletes. And over half of the total medal count were captured by women -- 12 medals in total.

In just over a day, Team USA earned nine medals, with seven of them coming in women's events:

WATCH: Lamorueux-Morando scores game winning goal

WATCH: Incredible call perfectly captures historic cross country moment

It's worth noting that two U.S. men also medaled in the ski halfpipe during the same time period, David Wise won gold and Alex Ferreira took home silver.

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. was in fourth place in the overall medal count, behind Norway (35 medals), Germany (25), and Canada (24).

RELATED: All of the medals the U.S. has won in PyeongChang

With a number of medals still remaining, these numbers are guaranteed to change, but these moments over the past day or so are certainly worth celebrating.

© 2018 KPNX-TV