In just over a day, Team USA's women earned seven Olympic medals

Who runs the world? Girls.
As of Thursday morning (in North America) Team USA has 21 medals at the PyeongChang Olympics.
A third of those medals were won in the last day or so by female athletes. And over half of the total medal count were captured by women -- 12 medals in total.
In just over a day, Team USA earned nine medals, with seven of them coming in women's events:
WATCH: Lamorueux-Morando scores game winning goal
The U.S women's hockey team defeated Canada 3-2 in a penalty shootout and won gold.
Mikaela Shiffrin took silver in the Alpine combined event, her second medal in PyeongChang.
Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello and Carlijn Schoutens won bronze in the women's speed skating team pursuit.
Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs captured a silver medal in the two-woman bobsled.
Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins have made history by winning an Olympic gold medal in women's cross country skiing.
Jamie Anderson took the silver medal in snowboard big air.
Lindsey Vonn won bronze in her much-anticipated Olympic downhill race.
WATCH: Incredible call perfectly captures historic cross country moment
It's worth noting that two U.S. men also medaled in the ski halfpipe during the same time period, David Wise won gold and Alex Ferreira took home silver.
As of Thursday morning, the U.S. was in fourth place in the overall medal count, behind Norway (35 medals), Germany (25), and Canada (24).
RELATED: All of the medals the U.S. has won in PyeongChang
With a number of medals still remaining, these numbers are guaranteed to change, but these moments over the past day or so are certainly worth celebrating.
© 2018 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs