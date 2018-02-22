Matt Hamilton, John Shuster, John Landsteiner of USA compete in the Curling Men's Semi-final against Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos, 2018 Getty Images)

Here's what you might have missed in Olympic action in Pyeongchang Thursday.

American women disappoint in figure skating

The Americans secured their worst showing in modern-era Olympic women's figure skating with Mirai Nagasu failing to get any lift on her triple Axel and popping a triple Lutz.

USA's Bradie Tennell competes in the women's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV, This content is subject to copyright.)

Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen finished in 9th, 10th and 11th places, respectively.

The Russians battled it out for gold and silver, with 15-year-old Alina Zagitova winning gold and teammate Yevgenia Medvedeva claiming silver. Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada took the bronze.

Men’s curling upsets Canada to reach gold medal game

American men scored a surprise 5-3 win over Canada in the semifinal round. The victory earns them a spot in Saturday's gold medal game after winning three straight competitions against three of their toughest opponents.

Matt Hamilton, John Shuster, John Landsteiner of USA compete in the Curling Men's Semi-final against Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos, 2018 Getty Images)

It's the first time a U.S. team will be competing for gold.

USA's only medal in curling was bronze at the 2006 Turin Olympics. The team finished second-to-last four years ago in Sochi, and dead last four years prior in Vancouver.

American brothers compete in Nordic combined

Brothers Bryan and Taylor Fletcher represented Team USA in the Nordic combined large hill team 4 x 5Km event. The race is a cross between ski jumping and cross country skiing.

In the finals, the Fletchers had a bit of a disappointing finish, placing 10th out of 10 teams. Germany won gold, Norway won silver and Austria won bronze.

There’s an inspiring story behind how Bryan got into the sport, however—he battled cancer as a kid and would use ski jumping as a way to take his mind off his chemo sessions.

Bryan Fletcher of the United States competes during the Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen 10km Cross-Country on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) (Photo: Clive Mason, 2018 Getty Images)

American men fell behind in 5000M short track relay

J.R. Celski of the United States leads during the Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 5,000m Relay Final B on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Photo: Harry How, 2018 Getty Images)

The American team of JR Celski, John-Henry Krueger, Thomas Hong and Aaron Tran did not medal in men's 5000M short track relay. Hungary took the gold, China won silver and Canada claimed the bronze medal.



© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA