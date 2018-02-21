Feb. 21 Olympic recap: Women's hockey gold, first U.S. medal in women's cross country

USA's Jessica Diggins (L) and USA's Kikkan Randall celebrate winning gold in the women's cross country team sprint free final at the Alpensia cross country ski centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ODD ANDERSEN, This content is subject to copyright.)

It was a big day for Team USA in Pyeongchang. Here's what you might have missed in the Olympics on Wednesday.

Women’s hockey final

(Photo: Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The United States beat Canada in a shootout to win their first Olympic gold since 1998 in women's hockey.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of the first shootout tiebreaker in Olympic women's hockey history to give the United States the gold medal with a 3-2 victory.

First ever medal for American women in cross country skiing

Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins made history in cross country skiing, winning an Olympic gold medal, the first medal ever at the Games for American women in cross country skiing.

USA's Jessica Diggins (L) and USA's Kikkan Randall celebrate winning gold in the women's cross country team sprint free final at the Alpensia cross country ski centre. (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Americans beat runner-up Sweden by .19 seconds down the stretch. Norway won bronze, almost 3 seconds back.

Randall and Diggins join Bill Koch as the only American skiers to win Olympic medals in the sport. Koch’s silver came 42 years ago at the Innsbruck Games.

USA's Jamie Anderson takes silver in snowboard big air

Jamie Anderson of the USA continues to add to her Olympics legacy.

Jamie Anderson of the United States competes during the Snowboard - Ladies' Big Air Final Run 2 on day 13 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 22, 2018. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Bello, 2018 Getty Images)

The 27-year-old gold medalist in snowboard slopestyle in Pyeongchang and four years earlier in Sochi on Thursday added silver medal in big air.

Anna Gasser of Austria landed a monster jump on her final run, scoring 96.00 for a total of 185, to move past Anderson for gold. Anderson skipped her final run and scored 177.25.

American skiers go 1-2 in men's halfpipe

American skier David Wise threw down a dominant run when he needed it, defending his Olympic gold medal as the Americans went 1-2 in the final.

David Wise of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Ski Halfpipe Final on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

Wise scored a 97.20 on his final run to win gold and teammate Alex Ferreira claimed silver. Nico Porteous of New Zealand won bronze.

Wise, 27, returned to the Olympic podium after four years of dealing with injury and loss. He had three concussions within a two-year span and dealt with nagging shoulder and back injuries.

U.S. women win silver in bobsled

The team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs captured a silver medal in the two-woman bobsled, marking the fifth time in as many Winter Games the USA has medaled in the event.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs of the United States celebrate in the finishing area during the Women's Bobsleigh heats on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein, 2018 Getty Images)

Germany won gold, and Canada bronze.

The second USA team, piloted by Jamie Greubel Poser, finished fifth.

