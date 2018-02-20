Feb. 20 Olympic recap: Lindsey Vonn takes bronze, Czechs beat USA in men's hockey

USA's Lindsey Vonn takes part in the 3rd training of the Alpine Skiing Women's Downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 20, 2018. (FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT, This content is subject to copyright.)

American favorites Lindsey Vonn and Red Gerrard were back on the slopes again today in Pyeongchang. Here's what you might have missed from Olympic action on Feb. 20.

Lindsey Vonn takes bronze in downhill

Lindsey Vonn went all out in her much-anticipated Olympic downhill race and won bronze behind Italy's Sofia Goggia and Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel on Wednesday.

Her win made her the oldest woman to medal in the event at age 33.

USA's Lindsey Vonn reacts after crossing the finish line of the women's Downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang. (FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT, This content is subject to copyright.)

Vonn finished in 1:39.69, .47 seconds behind Goggia, who is skiing in her first Olympics and was 11th in both the Super G and giant slalom.

The downhill was considered Vonn’s best and last chance to win a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She finished sixth in the Super-G Saturday and is not expected to medal Thursday in the combined, her last individual event of the Games.

Men’s freestyle skiing - ski cross

Canada's Brady won gold during a nightlong men's ski cross event. Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland and Sergey Ridzik of the Olympic Athletes of Russian won silver and bronze respectively.

There were no Americans competing in the event.

Women's figure skating - short program

Hopes for another figure skating medal for Team USA were dashed early during the short program after top contenders Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu fell moments into their routines. And 18-year-old Karen Chen needed to put her hand on the ice to keep from falling.

Bradie Tennell of the United States falls while competing during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 21, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Mirai Nagasu of the United States falls while competing during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 21, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Nagasu earned a score of 66.93 for ninth place, Tennell scored 64.01 for 11th place and Chen scored 65.90 for 10th place. Fittingly, the three Americans are grouped together.

All eyes were on the Russian who led the day. 15-year-old Alina Zagitova beat 18-year-old Evegenia Medvedeva in what everyone knew was going to be a close call between the two.

The long program is Friday.

Men’s hockey

In an exciting game that went into overtime, the Czech Republic defeated the U.S. men’s hockey team in a penalty shot shootout, scoring twice to USA’s zero.

This unfortunately ends USA’s run in men’s hockey at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. The Czechs will face the winner of the Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Norway on Friday.

The gold medal game is on Sunday.

American men qualify in snowboard big air

American snowboard gold medalist Red Gerard hit the slopes again in the first round of snowboard big air. Gerard and teammates Kyle Mack and Chris Corning moved on to the finals.

Redmond Gerard of the United States competes during the Men's Big Air Qualification Heat 1 on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) (Photo: Lars Baron, 2018 Getty Images)

Mack finished in third place, Corning finished in fourth and Gerard just squeaked into the finals in sixth place.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA