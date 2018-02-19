Feb. 19 Olympic recap: Shib sibs, skier Brita Sigourney win bronze for Team USA

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete in the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2018 Getty Images)

Americans won two more medals in the Olympics Monday. Here's what you might have missed from the rest of the day's action from Pyeongchang:

Shibutanis win bronze, Canadians take gold in ice dancing

American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani took a bronze medal in Olympic ice dancing while the Canadian team of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir put on an unforgettable performance in the face of extreme pressure to win the gold medal on Tuesday.

USA's Maia Shibutani and USA's Alex Shibutani compete in the ice dance free dance of the figure skating event. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Canadians performed just minutes after the French couple Gabriella Padadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who stunned the crowd with the highest free dance score ever, despite an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in their previous performance.

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Canada's Scott Moir compete in the ice dance free dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV, This content is subject to copyright.)

American Brita Sigourney wins bronze in women’s halfpipe ski final

In her second Olympics, freeskier Brita Sigourney won her first medal.

In the women’s halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park on Tuesday, Sigourney scored a 91.60 in her final run to take the bronze. Canadian Cassie Sharpe won gold (95.80) and Marie Martinod of France took silver (92.60)

Brita Sigourney of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Ski Halfpipe Final on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 20, 2018. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

Sigourney, 28, came into these Olympics after winning silver in the X Games last month. It was her fourth X Games medal in an injury-plagued career.

Sigourney was joined in the final by U.S. teammates Maddie Bowman and Annalisa Drew. Bowman, the 2014 Olympic medalist, fell on her last run but was able to walk off the course. Drew finished fourth.

It was the 11th medal overall for the U.S. team and first since Nick Goepper won silver in men's slopestyle skiing on Sunday.

Canada and Germany tie for gold in men's bobsled

Canada and Germany shared the podium after tying for first place in men's bobsled. Both teams finished in exactly 3 minutes, 16.86 seconds.

The Canadian sled driven by Justin Kripps and pushed by Alexander Kopacz will share the gold with the German sled driven by Francesco Friedrich and pushed by Thorsten Margis.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich (L) and Thorsten Margis celebrate next to Canada's Justin Kripps (2nd R) and Alexander Kopacz during the victory ceremony after both team won the gold medal. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s the third time the top two sleds have finished tied in an Olympic two-man race. Canada and Italy shared gold in 1998 — and Italy got the gold over West Germany in 1968, even though both sleds had the same time. The Olympics then utilized a fastest-heat tiebreaker, which gave the Italians the nod.

Men’s hockey

The U.S. men's hockey team advance to the quarterfinals after defeating Slovakia 5-1.

Three goals second-period goals were able to solidify Team USA's lead throughout the game. Ryan Donato score twice and the other three goals were made by Peter Ceresnak, James Wisniewski and Mark Arcobello.

Team USA will be facing off against the Czech Republic tomorrow in the quarterfinals.



Men’s team large hill

Norway took gold, Germany took silver and Poland took bronze in men's team large hill ski jumping.

The Norwegians continue to dominate the games with a total medal count of 28. They're the most decorated country so far in PyeongChang with an eight medal lead over second place team Germany.

Norway's Andreas Stjernen, Daniel Andre Tande, Robert Johansson and Johann Andre Forfang celebrate following their gold win in the men's large hill team ski jumping final round event. (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE, This content is subject to copyright.)

Team USA didn't have a team in the finals.

USA Today Sports contributed to this report.

