Feb. 14 Olympics recap: Mikaela Shiffrin's debut, women's hockey showdown

Day five of the PyeongChang Olympics featured alpine skiing, hockey and figure skating. Here's what you might have missed from Wednesday.
Mikaela Shiffrin debut
After multiple delays due to dangerous wind conditions, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made her 2018 Winter Olympics debut - and she didn't disappoint! The 22-year-old won the gold medal for Team USA in the giant slalom competition finishing with a total of 2:20.02. However, her PyeongChang journey is far from over. Shiffrin is expected to compete in all five individual Alpine events and win up to three gold medals.
Women’s hockey
Long-time rivals U.S. and Canada faced off in women’s ice hockey. Canada won the first showdown by defeating the U.S team 2-1, securing the top spot in the semifinals with the victory. Kendall Coyne scored the only American goal for Team USA.
Pairs figure skating
Married figure skating couple Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim suffered a tough defeat in the finals of pairs' figure skating, coming in 15th out of 16. After the performance, Scimeca-Knierim broke down in tears, saying shootings at a Florida school left her "emotionally drained."
"We are so privileged and lucky to be doing what we are doing," she said, "and it's so sad that 17 people died in the United States. I told Chris today he'd need to be so much stronger than me."
Despite their disappointing performance, the pair still made history as the first Americans to land a quad twist in an Olympic competition.
Men’s snowboard cross
Americans Nick Baumgartner and Mick Dierdorff were able to make it to the snowboard cross final six against Spain, France and two snowboarders from Australia. Unfortunately, in the last run for gold, both U.S. athletes fell early into the course missing the chance to medal.
Men’s hockey
The U.S. men's team suffered a 3-2 loss to Slovenia in preliminary play. They'll be back tomorrow night to take on Slovakia.
© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs