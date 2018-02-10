Feb 10 Olympics: Figure skating continues, medals awarded at men's snowboarding final

US skater Bradie Tennell practises at Gangneung Ice Arena ahead of the women figure skating competition of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 8, 2018.

It’s officially Day 1 of the Winter Olympic Games.

Medals will be awarded for men's snowboarding slopestyle, and women's slopestyle begins on Saturday night. Team events for figure skating continue.

Here's what you need to know for Saturday:

Figure skating

8:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch on NBC

Team competition in figure skating continues on NBC with the short dance and the women's short program. Bradie Tennell will be competing for Team USA in the ladies' short program, while Alex and Maia Shibutani will represent USA in ice dancing.

The pairs free skate will also be streamed online at 11:40 p.m. ET / 8:40 p.m. PT. Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim finished a season-best skate on Thursday during the pairs short program, and will be back to represent the U.S. in the free program.

Skiers race at high speeds during men's downhill Alpine

8:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch on NBC

Men's downhill is the first Alpine skiing event at the Olympics. Watch as athletes race down a slope at speeds of 55 to nearly 90 mph, while passing through gates on the course.

Team USA has 12 men in Alpine skiing, but the biggest threat will come from Norway. During a test event, Norwegian skier and 2014 bronze medalist Kjetil Jansrud clocked the fastest time.

Bryce Bennet is the only American in the top-20 of the downhill World Cup standings, and he clocked the seventh-fastest time during the downhill training run.

Bryce Bennett of the United States makes a run during the Men's Downhill 3rd Training on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on February 10, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Short track skating begins; athletes compete for medals in ski jumping

3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT | Watch on NBC

In short track competition, skaters race around an oval rink. There are eight different events (four for men, four for women), from 500m to the 5000m relay.

Short track kicks off with the men's 1500m and the qualifying rounds of the women's 500m and 3000m relay on Saturday. Watch for 18-year-old Maame Biney in the women's 500m, a race that's an all-out sprint to the finish.

Viewers will also be able to watch ski jumpers compete for medals during the men's individual normal hill. The qualifying rounds started on Thursday, and all four U.S. men advanced to the next round.

Maame Biney of the United States, Alang Kim of Korea and Anastassiya Krestova of Kazakhstan compete during the Ladies' 500m Short Track Speed Skating qualifying on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice

American snowboarders compete for medals in men’s slopestyle finals

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch on NBC

Medals will be awarded at the men’s slopestyle finals. Snowboarders from Norway and Canada are favorites to win the gold, but Team USA's Red Gerard qualified for the finals with one of the most high scoring rail sections from any skiier.

If 17-year-old Gerard earns a medal, he will be the youngest American snowboarder to do so.

Supporters of US Redmond Gerard celebrate after the qualification for the men's snowboard slopestyle at the Phoenix Park during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 10, 2018 in Pyeongchang.

Women’s snowboarding slopestyle qualifiers

11:30 p.m. ET /8:30 p.m. PT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com

Jamie Anderson remains a favorite to medal in women’s snowboarding slopestyle. She won her first Olympic gold medal at Sochi in 2014. First time Olympians Hailey Langland and Julia Marino will be the snowboarders to watch in the qualifiers.

Jamie Anderson of the United States in action during a slope style training session ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Bokwang Phoenix Snow Park on February 7, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

American sibling curling team face Finland, but no chance to make it to semifinals

7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com

This is the first Olympic games to feature mixed doubles curling, and sibling team Matt and Becca Hamilton are struggling to get into the groove.

The Hamiltons lost 6-4 to China, meaning they will not move on to the semifinals on Monday.

They will play against Finland on Saturday night.

For a full rundown of the days' events, visit the schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

