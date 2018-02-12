Dutch mock Katie Couric's comments about speedskating

Katie Couric might want to visit Amsterdam sometime.
The broadcaster is drawing criticism on social media after her unusual reasoning for the Netherlands' success in speedskating over the years. Couric, who co-anchored NBC's coverage of Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, said that the Dutch rely on skating as a form of transportation in their capital city, which sits at sea level.
"As you all know, it has lots of canals that can freeze in the winter," Couric said, "so for as long as those canals have existed, the Dutch have skated on them to get from place to place, to race each other and also to have fun."
On social media, the Dutch answers were unanimous: Yeah, not so much.
Dear @katiecouric, the Dutch do NOT skate to work.— Gert van Dijk (@Gert_van_Dijk) February 11, 2018
Skating on clogs is too hard, even for us. https://t.co/WkwQ0yQTIf
You just can't make this up.— Jos Duijvestein 🇳🇱 (@JosDuijvestein) February 10, 2018
NBC opening ceremony coverage. Katie Couric talks about why The Netherlands is so good at speed skating as The Netherlands enters the stadium.
And this folks is why Americans are less bright about the rest of the world as they spread fake news! pic.twitter.com/7YC5deTl2w
This is true, this is me skating to work at the cheese factory last friday pic.twitter.com/otHRmDSeys— Thomas Hogeling (@ThomasHogeling) February 11, 2018
Indeed! This is the typical morning commute for the windmill workers in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/Y15HX3gzGx— Steven Ottens (@stvno) February 11, 2018
You just can't make this up.— Jos Duijvestein 🇳🇱 (@JosDuijvestein) February 10, 2018
NBC opening ceremony coverage. Katie Couric talks about why The Netherlands is so good at speed skating as The Netherlands enters the stadium.
And this folks is why Americans are less bright about the rest of the world as they spread fake news! pic.twitter.com/7YC5deTl2w
Couric's comment was not the only misstep in NBC's opening ceremony coverage. The network apologized over the weekend for analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo's on-air remark that "every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural and technical and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation." Japan occupied Korea for four decades. NBC later fired Ramo.
© 2018 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs