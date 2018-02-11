KREM
Chloe Kim, in the middle of dominating halfpipe qualifying, tweets about ice cream

The 17-year-old U.S. snowboarding star discusses her career.

February 12, 2018

Any time is a good time for ice cream, apparently. Even if you are in the midst of pressure-packed Olympics competition.

The USA's Chloe Kim, the favorite for gold in the snowboard halfpipe, tweeted about how she would be down for some ice cream on Monday midway through her Olympic debut.

A debut which went pretty well.

Kim delivered scores of 91.50, and then — after tweeting about ice cream — 95.50 in her qualifying runs, making her the top qualifier by a wide margin.

 

 

The first response to her tweet — Hey, aren't you competing — says it all.

Kim leads four Americans into Tuesday's final; Maddie Mastro, Kelly Clark and Arielle Gold are the others.

Kim meant what she tweeted. Her first quote following the competition: "I want my ice cream."

So, what flavor?

"I really like vanilla Swiss almond, but I'll be OK with a mango sorbet."

Or perhaps cookie and cream.

