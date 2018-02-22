KREM
Canadian hockey player apologizes for taking off silver medal

Associated Press , TEGNA 8:33 PM. PST February 22, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - Canadian defenseman Jocelyne Larocque says she wishes she hadn't taken off her silver medal almost immediately after it was placed around her neck at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Larocque issued a statement through Team Canada apologizing to the IOC, International Ice Hockey Federation, the Pyeongchang Olympic Organizing Committee, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Hockey Canada and her teammates and fans.

She says her emotions got the best of her Thursday after a 3-2 shootout loss to the United States and she meant no disrespect. Larocque says she takes being a role model and representing Canada seriously and is truly sorry that her actions did not represent her values or those of her family and team.

The general manager of Canada's national team programs says they expect professionalism and sportsmanship from their players.

