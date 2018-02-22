After losing to USA, Canadian hockey player refuses to wear silver medal

Jocelyne Larocque #3 of Canada refuses to wear her silver medal after losing to the United States in the Women's Gold Medal Game on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - The disappointment showed on their faces and for Canadian defenseman Jocelyne Larocque there was no celebration in winning the silver medal.

After the United States won a thrilling shootout for its first Olympic gold in two decades, the medal ceremony took place. Larocque had the reaction that was most noteworthy — yanking off the silver immediately after it was placed around her neck.

Jocelyne Larocque #3 of Canada refuses to wear her silver medal after losing to the United States in the Women's Gold Medal Game on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018. (Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s not like Larocque doesn’t have a gold. She was part of Canada’s winning team in 2014.

Sometimes emotions take over in the heat of the moment.

Nope, not interested in silver pic.twitter.com/H3fMW7ZfRW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 22, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM