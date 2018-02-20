AC/DC, Beyonce and the best Olympic figure skating music

Mirai Nagasu of the United States competes in the Figure Skating Team Event LadiesSingle Free Skating during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

For the first time in Olympic history, figure skaters are allowed to compete to music with lyrics. Previously, only ice dancers were allowed to use music with lyrics.

The women's individual figure skating event gets underway with the short program, and you'll instantly recognize some of the skaters' accompanying music, ranging from hard rock to modern pop.

When you think figure skating, you probably don't jump to AC/DC, but that's exactly the band what Hungary's Ivett Toth uses her short program. Toth performs to the band's greatest hits, Back in Black and Thunderstruck.

Mae Berenice Meite of France is clearly a card-carrying member of the Beyhive, performing to a stripped-down version of Beyonce's Halo, in addition to Run The World.

Here's the entire field for individual women's figure skating and the music they will use for their short programs:

Bradie Tennell (USA) – Taeguki by Dong-Jun Lee

Isadora Williams (Brazil) – Hallelujah performed by K. D. Lang

Anna Khnychenkova (Ukraine) – Sorongo, Street Passions by Didulia

Diana Nikitina (Latvia) – Soldier of Love by Sade

Hanul Kim (Korea) – The Piano soundtrack

Anita Oestlund (Sweden) – Carmen Fantasie by David Garrett

Xiangning Li (China) – Nuovo Cinema Paradiso soundtrack

Alexia Paganini (Switzerland) – Forbidden Love from Romeo and Juliet

Aizza Mambekova (Kazakhstan) – Amanama, Hourshaker by DJ Antoine

Emmi Peltonen (Finland) – Tango Jalousie by Jacob Gade

Larkyn Austman (Canada) – Mein Herr from Cabaret

Mae Berenice Meite (France) – Halo, Run the World by Beyonce

Kailani Craine (Australia) – Dream a Little Dream of Me by Ella Fitzgerald, One Day performed by Caro Emerald

Ivett Toth (Hungary) – Back in Black, Thunderstruck by AC/DC

Giada Russo (Italy) – Eyes Wide Shut soundtrack

Loena Hendrickx (Belgium) – Frozen by Madonna

Nicole Schott (Germany) – Nella Fantasia

Nicole Rajicova (Slovakia) – Une page d'amour by Nathalia Mansner

Kaori Sakamoto (Japan) – Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven

Mirai Nagasu (USA) – Nocturne No. 20 in C Sharp Minor

Gabrielle Daleman (Canada) – Habanera by George Bizet

Karen Chen (USA) – On Golden Pond by David Grusin

Elizabet Tursynbaeva (Kazakhstan) – Carmen performed by David Garrett

Dabin Choi (Korea) – Papa Can You Hear Me soundtrack

Evgenia Medvedeva (OAR) – Nocturne by Frederic Chopin

Satako Miyahara (Japan) – Memoirs of a Geisha soundtrack

Kaetlyn Osmond (Canada) – Sous le ciel de Paris

Alina Zagitova (OAR) – Black Swan

Carolina Kostner (Italy) – Ne me quitte pas performed by Celene Dion

Maria Sotskova (OAR) – Swan Lake by Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky

