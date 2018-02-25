A pink tutu-clad 'streaker' danced on the ice at the Winter Olympics

A shirtless man clad in a tutu dances on the rink following the men's 1,000m speed skating event medal ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Oval on Feb. 23, 2018. (Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images)

If you're going to spread a message of love and peace, you might as well do it on this biggest athletic stage in the world while wearing nothing but a pink tutu, amirite?

Well, that's apparently what a guy at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang decided to do.

The man ran out onto the ice following the men's 1,000m speed skating medal ceremony on Friday, according to Getty Images. He wore a tutu and had the words "Peace + Love" scrawled across his chest.

Apparently, this wasn't his first (streaking) rodeo. He's done it before ... many times.

According to Yahoo Sports, the man, Mark Roberts, has streaked at over 560 events in 22 different countries.

Why, you ask, would someone do this so much?

“The energy, I felt it. It’s like, ‘Oh wow.’ It’s just unreal,” Roberts told Yahoo.

The thrill, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

