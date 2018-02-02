Three-time Olympian Erin Hamlin to retire after PyeongChang

Bronze medalist Erin Hamlin of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Women's Luge Singles on day five of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Medals Plaza on February 12, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

After becoming the first American female on the U.S. Luge team to medal, Erin Hamlin said she will be planning for retirement after PyeongChang.

The three-time Olympian won a bronze medal at the Winter Games in Sochi, as well as a gold medal and two silvers at the world championships, making her the most decorated U.S. singles slider in history.

Even though Hamlin is ranked fourth in the world in her sport, she remembers having a pretty late start to luge when she was younger.

“I was never the standout kid when I first got involved,” Hamlin said. “But I think that it made me work extra hard.”

Hamlin saw the sport as unique and a once in a lifetime opportunity. Fast forward to today, after 18 years of hard work, Hamlin hopes to do more for the U.S. women’s luge team at PyeongChang.

“Keeping a level head and seeing the bigger picture has made me really good at coming out of every season clinging on the positives instead of dwelling on the negatives,” Hamlin said.

“I still learn things, even after 18 years into the sport.”



