No. 11 UCLA pulls away late to beat WSU

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Freshman forward T.J. Leaf scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 11 UCLA beat Washington State 95-79 on Wednesday night to stop a two-game slide.
Thomas Welsh added 17 points for UCLA (20-3, 7-3 Pac-12), and Lonzo Ball had 14.
Ike Iroegbu scored 20 points for Washington State (11-11, 4-6), which was coming off a win at Arizona State. Conor Clifford added 16 points and Josh Hawkinson had 15.
The game was close for the first 30 minutes before a rash of turnovers by Washington State allowed the Bruins to pull away.
In the first half, Washington State led 19-17 when the Bruins went on a 16-4 run to take a 10-point lead. That held up as UCLA led 44-34 at halftime behind 16 points and nine rebounds from Leaf.
