Yamamoto returns to Spokane Chiefs

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs' next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.



Yamamoto, 19, appeared in nine games with the Oilers, picking up three assists, 21 shots and two penalty minutes. He recorded his first NHL point against the Ottawa Senators on October 14.



The 5-foot-8, 154-pound forward had a stellar preseason with Edmonton, scoring five goals and two assists in six exhibition contests.



A first round pick (22nd overall) by Edmonton in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Yamamoto will return for his fourth season with the Chiefs after a dynamic 2016-17 campaign in which he scored 42 goals and 99 points. The Spokane native has 227 points, including 84 goals, in 190 career WHL games.

