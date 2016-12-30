Tri-City takes down Spokane, 6-3

Tri-City beats Spokane, 6-3, at Spokane Arena. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane forward Kailer Yamamoto extended his team-leading point streak to nine games with a shorthanded goal early in the third period but the Chiefs made too many mistakes on Friday night, falling to the Tri-City Americans, 6-3. The two clubs will meet in a rematch tomorrow night in Kennewick.



The Chiefs got on the board first at the 4:37 mark of the first period as forward Ethan McIndoe deflected a Ty Smith point shot to put the Chiefs up 1-0.



The Americans responded with two goals to close out the period, first a point shot from defenseman Parker Wotherspoon at the 9:42 mark. Parker AuCoin scored his first of two goals just over nine minutes later, at the 18:59 mark, to give Tri-City a lead they would not relinquish.



Morgan Geekie picked the top-right corner from a sharp angle late in the second to put Tri-City up 3-1. The goal, assisted by Jordan Topping, was Geekie’s 21st of the season.



Kailer Yamamoto slid in his unassisted breakaway shorthanded score only 37 seconds into the third period to make things interesting, sliding the puck behind starting goalie Rylan Parenteau for his 22nd of the season.



The Americans stormed right back with three goals in a row beginning with Michael Rasmussen’s team-leading 27th at the 10:37 mark, matching Yamamoto with a shorthanded unassisted tally.



AuCoin chipped in his second of the night and 14th of the season before Maxwell James scored at 18:33 to make it 6-2 and remove all doubt of the result.



Keanu Yamamoto fired in his 15th goal of the season off assists from Eli Zummack and Dalton Hamaliuk at the 18:49 mark, but it was too little, too late as the score would remain 6-3 to finish the game.



The Chiefs were outshot in the game, 28-30. Both teams were scoreless on four power plays.



Dawson Weatherill started in net for Spokane and made 24 saves. Parenteau finished with 25.