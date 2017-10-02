Spokane native Kailer Yamamoto makes Edmonton's roster

Spokane Chiefs product Kailer Yamamoto has earned his shot with the Edmonton Oilers.
The 19-year-old Mead High School product was a dark horse to make the NHL roster, but his five preseason goals were too impressive to ignore.
There is still a chance Yamamoto returns to the Chiefs organization at some point during the season, but Edmonton doesn't have to make that decision until Yamamoto has played nine games.
