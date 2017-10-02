Spokane native Kailer Yamamoto makes Edmonton's roster

Sep 18, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto controls the puck in front of Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith (41) during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sergei Belski, Sergei Belski)

Spokane Chiefs product Kailer Yamamoto has earned his shot with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 19-year-old Mead High School product was a dark horse to make the NHL roster, but his five preseason goals were too impressive to ignore.

There is still a chance Yamamoto returns to the Chiefs organization at some point during the season, but Edmonton doesn't have to make that decision until Yamamoto has played nine games.





"He's going to get a chance to show what he's got." @kailer_yamamoto, @cmcdavid97 & Coach McLellan discuss the rookie's early success. pic.twitter.com/Jr69aqrO34 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 2, 2017

Kailer Yamamoto is making the Oilers out of camp. It's the worst kept secret in town. https://t.co/A6UzqqWruZ — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) September 29, 2017

Will Kailer Yamamoto stick beyond 9 games with the Oilers? https://t.co/AjeSn7Wbfk — SpokaneChiefsFanPage (@gochiefsgoblog) October 2, 2017

