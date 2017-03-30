Spokane Chiefs looking for new head coach

KELOWNA, CANADA - FEBRUARY 5: Don Nachbaur, head coach of the Spokane Chiefs goes over a play on the bench against the Kelowna Rockets on February 5, 2016 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images) (Photo: Marissa Baecker, 2016 Marissa Baecker)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Spokane Chiefs’ head coach Don Nachbaur is no longer holding his position.

The Spokane Chiefs tweeted that the Chiefs and Nachbaur have agreed to part ways.

The Spokane Chiefs' team is now looking to fill the position of head coach immediately.

