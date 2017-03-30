Spokane Chiefs looking for new head coach

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Spokane Chiefs’ head coach Don Nachbaur is no longer holding his position.
The Spokane Chiefs tweeted that the Chiefs and Nachbaur have agreed to part ways.
The Spokane Chiefs' team is now looking to fill the position of head coach immediately.
The Chiefs and Head Coach Don Nachbaur have agreed to part ways. New head coach search to begin immediately.— Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) March 30, 2017
