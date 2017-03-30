KREM
Spokane Chiefs looking for new head coach

Staff , KREM 10:59 AM. PDT March 30, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Spokane Chiefs’ head coach Don Nachbaur is no longer holding his position.

The Spokane Chiefs tweeted that the Chiefs and Nachbaur have agreed to part ways.

The Spokane Chiefs' team is now looking to fill the position of head coach immediately.

 

 

