Spokane Chiefs Blog: Tri-City Too Tough

Tri-City beats Spokane, 6-3, at Spokane Arena. (Photo: KREM)

The Chiefs headed into the Christmas break in a rare position for them over the last decade...namely out of a playoff berth. Spokane has not missed the post season since the 2005-06 campaign, but the team was three points back of Seattle for the final playoff spot in the West as the Chiefs started the second half of the season. Spokane also got the news that forward Wyatt Sloboshan, who was acquired just a couple weeks earlier from Saskatoon, would not be returning to the team for personal reasons. That news left the team, who was already short of forwards due to injury, with concerns how to fill out their depth. The Chiefs did sign forward Alex Mowbray from Camrose in Canada to help in that department, as the 20 year old had played the previous three seasons in Medicine Hat. Spokane also got the good news that forward Curtis Miske, who had missed over a month due to injury, would be back in the lineup for the first game of the second half in Seattle.

Spokane started the second half with 4 games in 5 nights...something the team will have to do over the first 3 weeks of the second part of the season. The Chiefs would get back to back home and home series with two teams they were chasing the division, Seattle and Tri City. Spokane would start with the team they were directly behind in the standings by three points, Seattle. The Chiefs had won the previous two trips to Kent against the Thunderbirds, so they had the confidence of winning on the road. Tuesday's game would be in front of a sell out crowd and the home team got the fans into it with a goal midway through the first to take a 1-0 lead. Spokane would answer, as Jaret Anderson-Dolan extended his points scoring streak to 7 in a row with a goal late in the first to tie the game at one after one. Kailer Yamamoto notched an assist to bring his assists scoring streak to 7 in a row as well. Seattle would re-take the lead on a goal early in the second period to grab a 2-1 advantage heading into the third.

The Chiefs would take the game over offensively in the third, as they out shot Seattle 20-5 in the frame. Spokane would draw even as Tyson Helgesen's 4th goal of the season midway through the period made it a 2-2 contest. Less than 2 minutes later though, Sami Moilanen scored on a rebound net front for Seattle to give the Thunderbirds a 3-2 win. The loss was tough to swallow, as the Chiefs out shot the T-Birds 43-24, but fell two more points back of Seattle in the standings. With a 5 point deficit now staring at them, the Chiefs headed home for a must win game against the Thunderbirds on Wednesday. After enduring a 6.5 hour bus ride home, the Chiefs were no doubt feeling a bit groggier than normal as the team went with Jayden Sittler in goal against the T-Birds in the second half of the home and home.

Things didn't start well for the Chiefs in game two, as Keegan Kolesaar's goal just over 7 minutes in gave Seattle a 1-0 lead. Spokane would answer though as Helgesen got his second goal in as many nights just over 2 minutes later to make it a 1-1 game after the first. The Chiefs out shot Seattle 15-8 in the first, yet former Chief goalie Matt Berlin kept his team in the game with 14 saves, including a penalty shot on Kailer Yamamoto. Spokane would break loose early in the second, as Hudson Elyniuk finished off a Yamamoto pass to score his 3rd shorthanded goal of the year just 1:05 into the period to give the Chiefs a 2-1 advantage. The assist would extend Yamamoto's assist scoring streak to 8 in a row. Elyniuk would then get his second of the night at 4:53 to put Spokane ahead 3-1. Just when it looked like the Chiefs could run away with it, the Thunderbirds came back with two goals of their own in a 2.5 minute period midway through the second to even the game at three heading into the third. Spokane out shot Seattle 23-4 in the second...you read that right...yet the Chiefs had nothing more than a tie to show for it.

The Chiefs would seize the lead back midway through the third when Kailer Yamamoto scored his team leading 21st of the season to give Spokane a 4-3 advantage. Jaret Anderson-Dolan got the assist to extend his points scoring streak to 8 in a row. Seattle would postpone any Chiefs victory hopes though as the Thunderbirds would re-tie the game with just under 6 minutes remaining to send the game to overtime. In the OT, Spokane would get the important extra point as Elyniuk found a wide open Ty Smith net front at 1:12 to give the Chiefs a 5-4 win. It was Spokane's third overtime win in their last 4 attempts and brought the Chiefs within 4 points of Seattle for the final playoff spot in the West. Spokane was hoping the win would give them a boost heading into their home and home series with Tri City on Friday and Saturday. The Chiefs would host the second place Americans on Friday. Tri City was coming off a split in Portland after losing to the Winterhawks Wednesday in Portland.

Spokane wasted little time jumping out to an early lead as Ethan McIndoe scored his 3rd goal in the last two games vs. the Americans with a tip of a Ty Smith shot just over 4 minutes into the game to give the Chiefs a 1-0 advantage. Tri would even the game at one when Parker Wotherspoon's shot from the point went off goalie Dawson Weatherill's glove midway through the period. The Americans would take the lead...as it turns out, for good...when Parker Aucoin finished an odd man rush with just 1:01 left in the first to make it 2-1 Tri City. The disappointing thing about the scoreboard was the Chiefs had controlled the first period, outshooting the Ams 13-6 in the first 20 minutes. Tri City would use the momentum they gained at the end of the first and extend the lead in the second as Morgan Geekie's goal late in the period gave the Americans a 3-1 lead after two.

Tri City would start the third on the power play with a chance to put the game in a headlock, but the Chiefs Kailer Yamamoto would score a short handed tally only 37 seconds into the period to cut the lead to 3-2. The crowd came alive and the team definitely got some jump to their game. Unfortunately, that would end for Spokane when a Chiefs turnover...one of manyyy on the night...led to an unassisted goal by Tri's MIchael Rasmussen midway through the period to make it 4-1 Americans. The wind went right out of the balloon for Spokane on that goal, and the Americans put the game away with two more goals to go up 6-2 late in the third. The Chiefs would cap the scoring when Keanu Yamamoto scored in the final minute and a half, but the Americans picked up their 4th win in 5 tries against Spokane this year with a 6-3 victory.

Spokane would try to get back at their arch rivals as they traveled down Highway 395 to Kennewick for the annual New Year's Eve tilt against the Americans. Like they had the night before, Spokane jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, when Riley McKay tipped home his second goal of the season to give the Chiefs a 1 goal advantage heading into the second. Tri City would even the game at one on a Tyler Sandhu power play goal midway through period two as the two squads headed to the third tied. Tri City would break the stand off when Vladislav Lukin scored on a rush net front at 12:38 to give the Americans a 2-1 lead. Spokane would take back to back penalties late, putting Tri City on the power play. The Chiefs would pull goalie Jayden Sittler in the final 2 minutes, but would fail to get the equalizer at even strength. Tri City would close out the game with a power play goal into the empty net from Sandhu in the final seconds to secure the Ams 5th win in 6 outings against Spokane this year with a 3-1 victory.

The Chiefs ended the first week of the second half going 1-3, and now find themselves 6 points back of Seattle for the final playoff spot in the West. Spokane will have 4 games in 5 nights the next two weeks, with 3 games in 3 nights over the next two weekends. It's going to be a demanding schedule for the Chiefs, who need to get on a winning streak if they hope to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Spokane is last in the league in the penalty kill, towards the bottom in goals scored and their goals against average as a team is also towards the bottom of the WHL. Not a good combination if you hope to make a playoff run with a 6 or 7 game win streak. Spokane will begin the week with back to back road games at Kelowna Wednesday and Kootenay Friday, before finishing the week at home with Kootenay and Seattle on Saturday and Sunday. I'll have the call on 1510 KGA for the games Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with Saturday's game on 790 KJRB due to the Gonzaga game. Wednesday and Saturday, the pre-game shows will start at 6:30pm with the puck drops at 7pm. Friday's game from Kootenay will be a 5:30pm pre-game and 6pm puck drop. Sunday's game at the Arena with Seattle will be a 4:30pm pre-game and 5pm puck drop. A lot of hockey coming up, and let's hope the Chiefs find their game. We hope to see you at the rink!