Spokane Chiefs Blog: The road ends here

The Spokane Chiefs have just seven games left in the season to secure a playoff spot. (Photo: Spokane Chiefs)

For just the 4th time in franchise history, the Chiefs found themselves sitting on the sidelines as the playoffs approached in the Western Hockey League. Spokane was finding the month of March to notttt be of their liking, as the team had dropped a season high 6 straight coming into the final week of the season. The schedule wasn't any easier, as the Chiefs faced U.S. Division leading Seattle, Tri City and Portland in their final 4 games of the year. Spokane had enjoyed little success against those 3 clubs as well, going 3-6 vs. Seattle, 2-8 against Tri City, and 2-5 against Portland this season. The Chiefs inability to beat their division rivals is the major reason Spokane is missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Spokane would enter their final 4 games having lost starting goaltender Dawson Weatherill for the season with a concussion, as well as defenseman Nolan Reid to a hip injury. The Chiefs would also start the week without defenseman Jeff Faith and forward Ethan McIndoe, but the two were expected back by the final weekend. Spokane was facing a short handed Seattle team as well as the two clubs faced off for the final time on Wednesday. The Thunderbirds were without leading scorer Matt Barzal, captain Scott Eansor and starting goalie Rylan Toth, so if Spokane had a chance to snap their 5 game losing streak to the T-Birds, the time was now. Spokane came out well in the first as Hudson Elyniuk scored just over 6 1/2 minutes into the game. At least he thoughttt he had, but in getting a rebound in the crease, Elyniuk kicked the puck in the net...a no-no in the rules, and the goal was waved off. The setback didn't deter the Chiefs though as Taylor Ross finished off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Ty Smith and Ondrej Najman 11 minutes into the first to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead. Seattle would equalize as Ryan Gropp scored a power play goal in the final 3 minutes of the period to make it a 1-1 game after one.

Neither team would score in the second, as rookie goalie Donovan Buskey, making his first career start, looked sharp in turning aside 24 of 25 Seattle shots to keep it a 1-1 contest. The tough thing for Spokane was the team managed just 13 shots through two periods, including only 4 in the second. The Chiefs hoped to turn that around in the third, but Seattle came out dominating offensively in the period. A rebound from Zach Andrusiak just over 2 minutes in gave the Thunderbirds a 2-1 edge. Gropp would follow with a tip in a little over a minute later to extend the margin to 3-1. Spokane came right back just over 2 minutes later, as Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored on the Chiefs first shot of the third to cut the margin to 3-2. The momentum of the Chiefs comeback would be forever stifled though, as Austin Strand picked off an Elyniuk pass and snapped home the dagger midway through the third to give Seattle a 4-2 lead. Spokane would get no closer as the team once again only managed 4 shots in the final period to finish with just 17 on the night as the Chiefs lost their 6th straight to Seattle and 7th in a row overall with a 4-2 loss.

It was a discouraging way to start the week for a team struggling to find positives. Buskey was impressive in net in his first start, turning away 32 shots and giving his team a chance to win. The Chiefs only generated 2 power play chances and were just 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. If there was good news for Spokane, their next opponent Tri City was also struggling, having lost 5 in a row, including a 6-1 loss to Portland on Tuesday at home. The Chiefs had been awful against their biggest rivals this season. losing 8 of 10 and all 5 down in Kennewick by a combined margin of 30-13. Things didn't start well on St. Paddy's Day either, as the Americans scored with just 24 seconds left in the first period to take a 1-0 lead in a period controlled by Spokane offensively. The Chiefs did come back to tie late in the second, when Kailer Yamamoto scored his 40th of the season on the power play to send the game to the third tied at one.

Much like the Seattle game though, the Chiefs gave up 2 goals early, this time in the first 8:31, as the Americans took a 3-1 lead. Spokane cut the margin to 3-2 on a Hudson Elyniuk power play goal at 12:32, but the Americans answered back on a Morgan Geekie goal at 15:12 to seemingly put the game away at 4-2. The Chiefs would get it back to a one goal deficit when Yamamoto scored his second of the night with just 1:02 left to make it 4-3. After pulling goalie Jayden Sittler, the Chiefs got the equalizer when Yamamoto scored his first hat trick of the season with a goal with only 35 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime tied at 4. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Spokane would lose their second straight in overtime to the Americans in the first minute of the OT, as Geekie scored just 28 seconds in to give the Ams a 5-4 win and extend the Chiefs losing streak to a season high 8 in a row.

It was great to see the team have some fight left in them and grab a point from the Americans, but for the first time in my 15 years, the Chiefs failed to win a game at Tri City in a season, going 0 for 6 and the team had now lost 9 of 11, far and awayyy the worst performance by a Spokane team against Tri City since 2000. The Chiefs now had one final chance to salvage a win against their rivals as Spokane hosted Tri the next night at the Spokane Arena. A win for the Chiefs would enable the team to split their 6 games with the Americans in Spokane this season, snap the losing streak, anddd send the team to Portland for the season finale on an up note. The Chiefs came out in their final home game determined to send the over 10,000 fans home happy as Keanu Yamamoto scored in his last home contest as a Chief just 1:39 in to give Spokane a quick 1-0 lead. Jaret Anderson-Dolan would extend the margin to 2-0 at 4:31 of the first as it looked as if the Chiefs would snap their 8 game slide. Tri City would cut the lead in half on a penalty shot late in the period, but Spokane scored on a Ty Smith power play goal with a little over two minutes remaining to take a 3-1 lead after one.

As good as the first period went for the Chiefs, the second turned in the Americans favor. Jordan Topping scored just over 5 minutes in to cut the lead to 3-2 and a Vladislav Lukin power play goal late in the second tied the game at three after 40 minutes. Spokane answered back in the third, as Anderson-Dolan notched his second of the night and 39th of the season midway through the period to give the Chiefs a 4-3 advantage. The lead didn't hold though, as a bad change led to a Tyler Sandhu breakaway with a little over 6.5 minutes remaining to even the game at 4. The game would eventually head to overtime for the second straight night, and the Chiefs had a goldennn chance to win the game in OT when they drew a power play midway through the extra stanza. Spokane was unable to capitalize on the opportunity though, and for the first time in the 12 game series, the two teams headed to a shootout. History was nottt on the Chiefs side though, as Spokane had managed just one goal in going 1-3, while the Americans were a perfect 3-0 in shootouts this season.

Things started great for the Chiefs though, as Riley Woods, who had scored Spokane's only goal in a shootout win in Everett, scored in the first round to give the team a 1-0 lead after the first round. Tri City would even the shootout with a goal in the second round on Donovan Buskey, who was making his second career start. The Americans would close out the Chiefs when Lukin scored in round three, while Anderson-Dolan was denied for Spokane as Tri City scored their second straight 5-4 win over Spokane. The Americans won 10 of 12 meetings this year from the Chiefs, a domination that has never been seen in the history of a season series between these two rivals. Spokane's losing streak was now up to 9 in a row, something that hasn't been seen since 2005. The Chiefs were now off to try to salvage the final game of the year in Portland the next night against a red hot Winterhawks team that had moved into third in the U.S. Division, and would seal that spot with a win over Spokane.

The Chiefs had struggled against the Hawks as well this year, dropping 5 of 7 games, with 4 of the losses by just one goal. In the two teams last meeting in Spokane on March 10th, the Winterhawks had scored an empty netter in the final minute to win 4-2 in the only contest decided by a multi goal margin. After an all night ride from Spokane, I was curious to see how the team would come out in a meaningless game in the standings for the Chiefs. For Portland however, this game was the difference between a first round series with Seattle...or Prince George. Needless to say, I was pretty sure Portland was going to come out ready to rock in front of their home fans. Spokane came out on the offensive though, as Alex Mowbray, in his final game for the Chiefs, tipped home his 4th goal of the year less than 6 minutes in to make it 1-0. Riley Woods then scored a power play goal, the start of a 4 point night for him, as Spokane extended the lead to 2-0.

Portland would cut the margin to 2-1 on a power play goal midway through the period, but the Chiefs countered when Keanu Yamamoto scored his 25th of the season in his final contest to put Spokane up 3-1. Eli Zummack would cap a 4 goal first with his 9th of the year with just 1:06 left as the Chiefs took a 4-1 lead to the second period. Spokane would get 4 power play chances in the second and cash in on two of them. Yamamoto scored his second of the night at 14:08 to make it 5-1, and then he would find Hudson Elyniuk just over 2 minutes later to put Spokane ahead 6-1 after two. The Winterhawks would score a power play off a 5 on 3 early in the third to cut the margin to 6-2, but Riley McKay scored his first goal since New Year's Eve midway through the third to cap a 7-2 victory. It was an emphatic end to the losing streak and to the season for the Chiefs, who have a lot to look forward to next year.

Spokane had just three nineteen year olds this year, and Hudson Elyniuk, Tyson Helgesen and Rykr Cole should be back next season. The Chiefs had nine 18 year olds this year, so they will have a glut of 19's next campaign. With six 17 year olds and five 16's this year, there will be a good young nucleus back next year for Spokane. With the amount of experience returning, Spokane should be an improved team next year. The big questions for the Chiefs will be who will be their main man in net? Dawson Weatherill and Donovan Buskey return, but neither are proven as everyday goalies. That will have to be answered for the Chiefs early next season. The team will need to get deeper defensively as well. Spokane has every defenseman back, but they need to get more mobile and better getting the puck on net. The Chiefs had the lowest scoring D corp in the U.S. Division, and it wasn't even close. Spokane will have to be a lotttt better on the blue line production next season. Offensively, the Chiefs will have their two leading scorers Kailer Yamamoto and Jaret Anderson-Dolan back, and will have most of their forwards returning.

I'll be curious to see how the returners take their games to the next level. Ethan McIndoe, Eli Zummack, Riley Woods, Hayden Ostir, Taylor Ross and Riley McKay will need to increase their point production. The Chiefs will also get an influx of new talent, led by this year's #1 pick Luke Toporowski. It will be an interesting season next year, and I'm excited to see what kind of development this young team will undergo next campaign. When the season ended in Portland, the Red-White game was just 161 days away. It's never too early for hockey season, and I look forward to bringing you all the action!

