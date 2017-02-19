Spokane Chiefs Blog: Tales from the Road

Don Nachbaur's 200th win with Spokane clinched a playoff berth for the ninth consecutive season. (Photo: Spokane Chiefs)

The biggest road trip of the year had arrived for the Chiefs as they headed North into British Columbia to play three games in 5 nights. The previous weekend's travel and game schedule had been intense, as the Chiefs picked up 5 of 6 points the week before with a win over Portland at home, a shootout loss in Portland, and a win over Tri City at the Spokane Arena on Saturday. After the win over the Americans, the Chiefs got on the bus and embarked on a 14 hour bus ride to Prince George to face the top team in the West in the Cougars. Spokane arrived in PG Sunday afternoon at around 1:30pm and then had to turn around and take the ice the next afternoon at two against a Cougar team that had not played since last Wednesday. It was going to be a supreme challenge for the Chiefs, as the team was no doubt going to be feeling the effects of the bus miles not just from the trip to Prince George, but the all night ride from Portland to Spokane on Friday into Saturday.

The first period on Monday confirmed my worst fears, as the Cougars jumped allll over the Chiefs and took a quick 3-1 lead. Prince George scored 6.5 minutes in to take a 1-0 advantage. Spokane would counter when Kailer Yamamoto stole the puck and scored at 11:54 to even things at 1-1. Prince George then dominated the period from there as they scored at 14:27 and again at 16:56 to take a 3-1 margin to the second. The Cougars out shot the Chiefs 24-7 in the first, and the only thing keeping Spokane in the game as their 3-3 performance on the penalty kill in the period. In the second, Prince George had some power play time carry over into the period and it looked like they took a 4-1 lead on a power play goal 1:13 into the second. Fortunately for Spokane, the Cougars had too many men on the ice and the goal was waved off. The Chiefs would get 4 power plays in the second and they would score on their second one when Hudson Elyniuk scored on a perfect feed from Yamamoto at 5:59 to cut the margin to 3-2 after two. This was a huuugeee swing in the game, as the Chiefs put themselves right back in the game instead of being on the verge of being blown out.

Spokane would carry time over from their 4th power play of the second into the third, and once again the Chiefs would convert as Keanu Yamamoto finished off an Elyniuk pass at 1:32 to tie the game at three. From this point, the Chiefs kept the pressure on, as they would generate 5 more power play chances in the period. Spokane would complete the comeback on their 3rd man advantage when Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored his 31st of the year at 11:50 to put the Chiefs up 4-3. The defense and goal tending of Dawson Weatherill held up for there as Weatherill turned away all 15 PG shots in the third to preserve a huge come from behind win. It was just Spokane's 4th against 23 losses when trailing after two periods this season. The win turned out to be even bigger because Portland ended up shutting out Kamloops, so the Winterhawks maintained their 8 point lead over the Chiefs for the final playoff spot in the West. Now Spokane had to focus on getting a very hard to get sweep of the Cougars on their home ice as the two teams met up the next night.

The Chiefs would get out to a much better start than the previous game as Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored his team high 32nd of the season just 1:21 into the game to put Spokane up 1-0. The team had a chance to go up two, but failed on a 1:08 5 on 3 power play advantage and the momentum of the contest swung to the Cougars. Prince George scored after a Chiefs turnover in their own zone at 13:37 to tie the game at one after the first. Spokane managed just 4 shots in the second period, despite having three power plays, and would cough up the lead for good when another turnover would lead to a breakaway shorthanded goal at 15:33 to give Prince George a 2-1 lead after two.

The third would be a disaster for Spokane as the Chiefs gave up 5 power play chances to the Cougars, and Prince George capitalized on two of them to take a 4-1 advantage. PG would score two more goals in a 2:42 span late in the third to put the game away at 6-1. Spokane would get a consolation goal from Ethan McIndoe at 18:15 to make it 6-2, but Prince George would score their fifth goal of the period with 24 seconds remaining to cap a 7-2 rout. The Chiefs now remained 8 points back of Portland for the final playoff spot in the West, and now have no games in hand. With just 15 games left in the season, Spokane was needing to get a pair of wins in their next road games as they headed to Kelowna and Tri City on back to back nights Friday and Saturday. First up would be the Rockets, who had won 3 straight, including back to back shut out wins over Vancouver last week. Spokane had won the first two meetings with Kelowna this season and were hoping to make it 3 straight.

Friday's nationally televised game seemed to bring out the best in the Chiefs in the first as Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored his team leading 33rd of the season just over 8 minutes in to give Spokane a 1-0 lead. The Chiefs would extend the margin to 2-0 on an Ethan McIndoe rebound just over 3 minutes later. Hudson Elyniuk would score a breakaway just 1:30 into the second to put the Chiefs up 3-0. Kelowna cut the margin to 3-1 on a Nick Merkley wrap around a little over 6 minutes into the second. Nolan Foote then fired home a goal with less than 3 minutes remaining in the period to cut the Chiefs lead to 3-2 after two. The lead disappeared completely when Calvin Thurkauf scored on another wrap around at 3:55 of the third as the game was tied at three. Spokane answered back though as Hayden Ostir scored his 7th of the year on a rebound to put the Chiefs back up 4-3. Spokane ran into some penalty trouble though late, and Thurkauf scored on a 5 on 3 advantage with just over a minute left in the third to tie the game at four and force the two teams to overtime.

It was the 3rd straight game the two clubs had gone to overtime this season, and the 5th time in 7 games over two years. Spokane had to kill off 42 seconds of a Kelowna power play to start the OT, and once they did, Hudson Elyniuk, who had just come out of the penalty box, hit Kailer Yamamoto driving to the net. Yamamoto did the rest and put home the game winner just 1:01 into overtime to give Spokane their third straight win over Kelowna in extra time this season. It was a huuugeee two points for the Chiefs as they remained 8 points back of Portland and Victoria for the final playoff spot in the West. Spokane now headed out for an all night ride to Tri City to finish off an exhausting 4 game road trip on Saturday night. I had figured over the last week, with the road games to Portland, Prince George, Kelowna and Tri City, the Chiefs had covered 3,000 miles on the bus in 9 days. Let's just say the team is going to be more than anxious to get home.

Spokane was hoping to do so on an up note in Tri Cities on Saturday. The Chiefs had not had a lot of success with their arch rivals this year, losing 6 of 8 and all 4 on the Americans home ice this season. Spokane had won the last match up with the Americans, hanging on for a 4-3 decision at the Spokane Arena last Saturday. The Chiefs had started well in that game, taking a 4-0 lead after two before seeing the Ams rally in the third. Spokane would not get off to that same start on this night. Tri City converted a 2 on 0 late in the first period after the Chiefs failed to secure their blue line as the Americans took a 1-0 lead after one. The Chiefs then had a 2 on 0 of their own early in the second, but Keanu Yamamoto's shot was smothered by Tri City goalie Evan Sarthou to keep the Americans up one. Spokane had a power play late in the second to try and even the game, but the Chiefs surrendered a short handed goal in the final 5 minutes of the period instead, as Tri City led 2-0 after two. The Chiefs would get back in the game early in the third when Kailer Yamamoto scored his team leading 34th of the year at 4:22 to make it a 2-1 game.

Penalties got the Chiefs in trouble after that, as the Americans would score three straight power play goals in the final half of the third to pull away to a 5-1 victory. Spokane out shot Tri City 39-28 in the game, but lost the special teams battle biggg time...going 0-3 on the power play and 2-5 on the penalty kill. If there was good news for the Chiefs, they didn't lose any more ground to Portland as the Winterhawks lost in Seattle. Spokane is still 8 points back of Portland in the playoff race though, and the team has just 13 games left over the final 4 weeks of the regular season. This upcoming week will be the last light week on the schedule, as the Chiefs have just two games next weekend at home. After that, it's 11 games in 19 days in March to finish up the regular season. Being in a sense 4 games back with 13 to play, the margin for error for Spokane is zero. The Chiefs will host Tri City on Saturday and Kelowna on Sunday at the Spokane Arena in a pair of must win games. I'll have the call on 1510 KGA on Saturday with the pre-game show at 6:30pm and the puck drop at 7:05pm. Sunday's game against Kelowna will be a 4:30pm pre-game and the puck will fall at 5:05pm. Let's hope the Chiefs give the home fans something to cheer about and we hope to see you at the rink!

(© 2017 KREM)