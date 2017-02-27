Spokane Chiefs Blog: Running Out of Time

Don Nachbaur tied Mike Babcock with the most wins in franchise history as Spokane beat Kootenay 3-1 Saturday night. (Photo: Spokane Chiefs)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Chiefs are scrambling to get themselves into the Western Conference playoffs.

Spokane started the week 9 points back of Portland for the final playoff spot, but had got a break during the week, as the Winterhawks had dropped two in a row, and had lost 4 straight to leave the door open for Spokane.

The Chiefs now had 3 games in hand on the Hawks, so the ball was clearly in Spokane's court, for if they took care of business by winning their games, they would be right back in the thick of the playoff chase. The schedule wasn't going to be an easy one though...in fact, far from it...as the Chiefs headed home for a quick two game home stand after their 4 game road trip.

First up was the division rival Tri City Americans. To say the Chiefs had struggled with the Americans this season might be the biggest understatement of the year. Spokane had dropped 7 of 9 to their arch rivals, including a 5-1 drubbing in their last meeting the week before in Kennewick. The Chiefs looked determined to change that result on Saturday as Jaret Anderson-Dolan found Kailer Yamamoto open net front midway through the first period to give the Chiefs an early 1-0 lead.

The lead lasted less than 5 minutes, as the Americans would take advantage of a Spokane turnover to score on a Tyler Sandhu rebound to even the game at one after the first. In the second, Sandhu finished off an odd man rush midway through the period to put the Ams up 2-1 after two. Like it was the week before in Kennewick, the third period would end up deciding this contest...and not in a good way for Spokane.

The Chiefs had surrendered three goals the previous Saturday, all of them on the power play, in their 5-1 loss. On this Saturday at the Arena, the Americans would strike again for 3 more third period tallies. Jordan Topping scored on a 4 on 4 midway through the period to make it a 3-1 game. Sanhu would then cap a hat trick with his third of the night off a rush to the net less than 3 minutes later to put Tri City up 4-1.

Topping then wrapped up the scoring with his second of the period with an empty netter to give the Americans their second straight 5-1 win over the Chiefs.

With Portland off on Saturday, the Chiefs gave up a great chance to get two points closer in the standings. The Americans dominance over Spokane continued as Tri City has now won 8 of 10 over the Chiefs this season. If the Chiefs fail to make the playoffs, and it's looking more and more that way, Spokane can look at their inability to beat their major rival as a good reason why golf season will start March 20.

After dropping their second straight to Tri, the Chiefs looked to rebound the following night as they hosted a Kelowna team they had defeated all three times this season. All three wins had come in overtime, in fact 5 of the last 7 meetings with the Rockets had gone to overtime or a shootout. The chances of that occurring in Sunday's game though would become extremely slim after the first period. Playing their third game in three nights, the Rockets didn't come out sluggish....they came out flying.

The Chiefs looked like a team playing their 4th game in 5 nights, as they watched Kelowna out skate, out hit and out compete them in every facet of the game. The Rockets put up 4 goals on their first 6 shots in the first 12 minutes of the game to take a 4-0 lead. Starting goalie Jayden Sittler was then replaced by 16 year old Donovan Buskey, who made his Chiefs debut. Buskey was on the roster after starting goalie Dawson Weatherill was ruled out after suffering an injury in a collision in practice. Buskey would stop the first several shots he saw, but Kelowna would score again with just 8 seconds left in the first off yet another odd man rush to take a commanding 5-0 lead after one.

The Rockets then scored on consecutive power play chances early in the second to basically put the game away at 7-0. Buskey would then depart midway through the period as Sittler re-entered the game. The Chiefs would finally get on the board as Keanu Yamamoto scored on the power play off a pass from his brother Kailer just over 13 minutes into the second to make it 7-1. Less than two minutes later, Hudson Elyniuk scored off the power play to bring the Chiefs back to 7-2 at the end of 2 periods.

Kelowna would score again early in the third to seemingly put the game away at 8-2. Spokane would give the home fans something to get excited about when Alex Mowbray and Ty Smith scored 14 seconds apart early in the third to cut the lead in half at 8-4. Spokane then started to make things interesting as Riley Woods scored on the power play at 9:38 to make it an 8-5 game. It was as close as the Chiefs would get though as yet another turnover led to another odd man rush for Kelowna as the Rockets scored late in the third to wrap up a 9-5 victory. It was not only Kelowna's first win over the Chiefs in 4 games this season, but the 9 goals surrendered were the most for Spokane this year.

So with two opportunities to gain ground in pursuit of a playoff spot, the Chiefs lost two games at home by a combined 14-6 margin. If this team is serious about making the post season, they sure are having a hard time showing it right now. The fact is...the Chiefs are 9 points back with 11 games remaining. Spokane has had chances to make up ground on Portland the last 3 weeks, but has the same won-lost results of the Winterhawks over that time. Now the team has just three weeks remaining and are in baseball terms, 4.5 games out with 11 to play. It will take a monumentallll collapse by Portland for Spokane to have a chance. Simply put, if Portland goes 3-7 in their last ten games..and that's figuring all 7 losses in regulation, Spokane would have to go 8-3 in their 11 to just tie the Winterhawks. The Chiefs longest winning streak this year is 3...and that was back in October on the Eastern Division trip. The schedule is certainly not in Spokane's favor either.

Spokane will play a playoff team in every game that is left. A four game road trip to Everett, Victoria and Seattle is next. A four game home stand follows with games with Everett, Portland, Prince George, and Seattle. The season will then end with a road game at Tri City, home with Tri City and on the road at Portland with 3 games in 3 nights over the final weekend. I look at that schedule, and there is nooo way this team goes 8-3 over that stretch. Maybe stranger things have happened in sports, but I will be shocked if the Chiefs are able to pull this one off. Not to mention, the team the Chiefs are chasing, Portland, plays the worst team in the Conference in Vancouver three times this week. Vancouver comes off dropping three straight to Victoria this past weekend, so things are nottt looking good.

This week, the team heads out for those road games at U.S. Division leading Everett on Wednesday, and then take the ferry to Victoria for two games against the red hot Royals on Friday and Saturday. I'll have the call on 1510 KGA for Wednesday and Friday's games with the pre-game shows at 6:30pm and the puck drops at 7:05pm. Saturday's game from Victoria will be on 790 KJRB due to the Gonzaga game from the WCC tournament. Pre-game and puck drop times will be the same on Saturday. The Chiefs need wins..and they need them now. We hope to see you on the radio!

