Smith sends home game-winner in overtime against Ams

SPOKANE, Wash. - Defenseman Ty Smith capped a wild rivalry showdown at Spokane Arena on Saturday night, scoring the game-winner in a 4-3 overtime win. The win pulls Spokane even with the Americans for third place in the U.S. Division.

Hudson Elynuik got the Chiefs on the scoreboard early, scoring his 19th of the season on a rebound to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead just 56 seconds into the game.

The Americans responded at 2:26 when rookie forward Sasha Mutala snapped a shot from the right circle inside the far post. Tri-City's Jordan Topping followed later in the first with a goal on a delayed penalty to give the visitors a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan got pulled down on a shorthanded breakaway at 2:04 in the second period and scored on the ensuing penalty shot to extend his goal streak to five games and tie the game at 2-2.

Spokane pulled back ahead when Riley Woods pushed his own goal streak to five with a deflection of a Tyson Helgesen shot on the power play at 8:24.

Tri-City's Morgan Geekie capitalized on a Chiefs turnover at 12:49, scoring what ended up being the final goal of regulation, sending the Chiefs to overtime for the second time in as many home games this week.

Much like Wednesday night against Seattle, the Chiefs dominated the overtime period, maintaining possession and holding Tri-City without a shot on goal. At 4:09 of the extra frame, Ty Smith powered home a one-timer from the right circle after a perfect feed from Elynuik, sealing the win and sending the 8,119 screaming fans out of their seats.

Spokane outshot Tri-City 45-24 on the game and 4-0 in overtime. The Chiefs went 1-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Dawson Weatherill returned from the injury list to start in goal for the Chiefs and made 21 saves while Tri-City's Beck Warm made 41.

