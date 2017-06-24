Pair of Spokane Chiefs drafted on day two

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 24: Jaret Anderson-Dolan poses for a portrait after being selected 41st overall by the Los Angeles Kings during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Sports, 2017 Getty Images)

Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan was selected 41st overall (second round) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday in Chicago. He is the second Chief selected in this year’ draft, joining linemate Kailer Yamamoto, who was selected by Edmonton on Friday.



Anderson-Dolan exploded for 39 goals and 76 points (31st WHL) during his second season in Spokane, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to score 30+ goals in his 17-year-old season. “JAD” was one of the youngest draft-eligible players this year, with his birthday falling just three days before the NHL’s cutoff date.



Originally a first round pick (14th overall) by the Chiefs in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft, Anderson-Dolan has four career hat tricks and eight multi-goal games. He earned a six-game goal streak during the 2016-17 season; part of a stretch in which he recorded a point in 18 of 20 games.



Anderson-Dolan is the 70th Chief ever selected in the NHL Entry Draft; the 14th in the second round. He’s the third Chief to be picked by the Kings, joining Justin Hocking (1992; 39th) and Ned Lukacevic (2004; 110th).

Jake McGrew

Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall (sixth round) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday in Chicago. McGrew becomes the third Chief selected in the draft, joining teammates Kailer Yamamoto and Jaret Anderson-Dolan.



McGrew is an interesting case for a Chiefs NHL draft prospect: he’s never played a WHL game. After scoring a goal and two assists in six pre-season games in 2016, McGrew suffered a lower-body injury at practice that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2016-17 regular season.



Originally from southern California, McGrew was an eighth round (168th overall) pick by Spokane in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. He played his 16-year-old season with the Los Angeles Junior Kings Under-16 team, leading the T1EHL U16 in goals (29) while adding 18 assists for 47 points in just 32 games. During the summer of 2016, McGrew participated in USA Hockey’s U17 selection camp and led all skaters with nine points (four goals, five assists).



McGrew is the 71st Chief ever drafted by an NHL club and the 43rd forward. He’s the fifth Chief ever picked by San Jose, joining notable names Pat Falloon (1991; 2nd overall), Ray Whitney (1991; 23rd), Kerry Toporowski (1991; 67th) and Adam Helewka (2015; 106th).

