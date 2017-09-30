Chiefs lose home opener against Kootenay

Tyson Helgesen will be Spokane's captain for a second straight year. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs picked up their first loss of the season in their home opener on Saturday night at Spokane Arena, 2-1 to the visiting Kootenay ICE.

Kootenay opened the scoring at 6:31 of the first period as Brett Davis chipped in his first of the season, capitalizing on an Alec Baer pass from behind the net just after their power play expired.

The ICE made it 2-0 midway through the second, capitalizing on a deflection up front to beat starting goaltender Dawson Weatherill. Peyton Krebs, who was selected by Kootenay with the first overall pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, picked up his sixth point of the season with the score.

Spokane cut the Kootenay lead in half six minutes later as Hayden Ostir earned a deflection goal of his own, redirecting a Ty Smith point shot to beat Kurtis Chapman just inside the post. Jaret Anderson-Dolan, who was reassigned by the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, picked up the secondary assist on the play.

The Chiefs failed to score in the third period to replicate Friday night’s heroics from Cranbrook, falling to 1-1 against Kootenay on the year and 3-1-0-0 on the season.

Spokane was outshot 17 to 23 on the night. They finished 0-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Spokane is back in action on Wednesday, October 4 as they host the Everett Silvertips at Spokane Arena for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. It will be the first TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night of the season as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a refrigerator magnet featuring a Chiefs player.

© 2017 KREM-TV