Ams explode in 3rd period to down Chiefs, 5-2

Spokane, Wash - The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.



An early Tri-City penalty led to the Chiefs striking first on the power play just 1:14 into regulation as Jaret Anderson-Dolan sniped one in from the left side for his third goal of the year.



Newcomer Filip Kral, a defenseman from the Czech Republic signed by the Chiefs last week, added his first Western Hockey League goal later in the first, corralling a loose puck in the high slot and wristing it home.



After a scoreless second period, it looked like the Chiefs had made it 3-0 as Riley McKay fired a shot in from the slot under a minute into play but the goal was waved off after video review due to a hand pass earlier in the play. The Americans took advantage and awoke for a scoring flurry, kicked off by Morgan Geekie's second goal of the season off an assist from Jordan Topping at the 1:52 mark of the third.



Connor Bouchard potted his second of the year at 3:25 before Geekie struck again, accepting a centering pass from Michael Rasmussen and picking the top-right corner to make it 3-2 Tri-City.



Rasmussen scored one of his own at the 8:01 mark and Sasha Mutala added his first of the season at 10:29 to reach the final score.



The Chiefs were outshot 28-30 on the night. They finished 1-for-3 on the power play and 0-for-4 on the penalty kill.

