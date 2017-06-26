Washington Redskins play in Washington state, NFL novelty plate shows

A screen grab of the Washington Redskins in Washington state license plate sold briefly on NFLShop.com. (Credit: KING)

Someone at the NFL thinks the Washington Redskins play in Washington state.

A novelty license plate frame sold on NFLShop.com, the official league marketplace for NFL merchandise, posted an ad for a $30 novelty license plate. It featured the Redskins logo inside an outline of Washington state.

Once word got out about the mistake, the NFL took it down.

One wonders how many of these license plates have been made. They could become a collector's item.

You can understand how the NFL might be confused. I mean, they have two teams that represent New York -- but they both play in New Jersey.

