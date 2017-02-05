Watch George and Barbara Bush's coin toss

President George H.W. Bush looks on during the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It was an emotional moment as President George H.W. Bush and his wife tossed the coin at Super Bowl LI.

The former president, who was hospitalized with pneumonia last month, was escorted out to the field by military members. His wife took a golf cart to midfield.

Then, the moment happened.

President George H. W. Bush tosses the coin for #SB51!@atlantafalcons win the toss and defer! https://t.co/aFtVZmFEpX — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons won the toss, but George H.W. Bush provided a moment many won't forget anytime soon.

