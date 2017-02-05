KREM
Close
Weather Alert 32 weather alerts
Close

Watch George and Barbara Bush's coin toss

Staff , WXIA 4:53 PM. PST February 05, 2017

It was an emotional moment as President George H.W. Bush and his wife tossed the coin at Super Bowl LI.

The former president, who was hospitalized with pneumonia last month, was escorted out to the field by military members. His wife took a golf cart to midfield.

Then, the moment happened. 

 

The Atlanta Falcons won the toss, but George H.W. Bush provided a moment many won't forget anytime soon.

PHOTOS: George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush at Super Bowl LI in Houston

PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI in Houston

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories